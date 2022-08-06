Explanation of the forgotten villain Danny Trejo from Breaking Bad

Here is an explanation of the short-lived character Danny Trejo from the TV series “Breaking Bad”. Danny Trejo is well known to moviegoers: since the beginning of his career, the actor has been credited with more than 400 roles. Trejo accidentally found his way into acting when he became an extra in the 1985 thriller “Runaway Train,” and for several years he often played villainous roles in films such as “Death Wish 4: Acceleration” and “Death Mark” by Steven Seagal. The actor is also a cousin of director Robert Rodriquez, who invited him to play the role of a silent killer in the 1995 action movie “Desperate.”

From there, Danny Trejo, known for his striking tattoo on his face and chest, regularly stole films such as Con Air, Spy Kids and The Devil’s Rejects. He even earned his own mainstream franchise with 2010’s Machete, where he played a titled Mexican fed. Trejo never stops working, stating that he gets more pleasure on the set than on vacation. In 2022, the actor lent his husky voice in the movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and played a minor role in “Boba’s Foot Book”.

The latest series is far from Trejo’s first television role, he has appeared in everything from The Rescuers of Malibu to From Dusk till Dawn: The Series. Trejo also literally appeared briefly in Breaking Bad, making his first appearance in the second season.

Danny Trejo played Tortuga in Season 2 of Breaking Bad

Danny Trejo’s character in Breaking Bad is Tortuga, a drug dealer working for cartel boss Juan Bolsa. The character first appeared in the season 2 episode of the Breaking Bad TV series “The Negro and the Azul”, where he acts as an informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration, where he is met by the son-in-law of the Drug Enforcement Administration agent Walter Hank Schroeder (Dean Norris). Tortuga had a great time ordering goods that the DEA had to pay for, and although Hank was annoyed to work with him, Tortuga claimed that he always came out on top. His name also meant “turtle”, which did not escape the attention of the cartel when they found out that he had become an informant.

In one of the most disturbing images of the Breaking Bad series, the DEA discovers his severed head on top of a large turtle. The character Danny Trejo from Breaking Bad briefly returned for flashbacks in season three, where cartel boss Juan Bolsa meets him at a bar to give him a “birthday present”. It turns out to be a turtle, and Bolsa’s henchmen brutally chop off Tortuga’s head— what else? – machete. Even with only a few scenes, Trejo still filled Tortuga with great charisma and personality, and it’s a pity that the character didn’t stay for a few more episodes.