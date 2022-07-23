Explanation of the forgotten Schwarzenegger action movie of the 90s “Beretta Island”

At the peak of his movie stardom in the early 90s, Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in a live action video called “Beretta Island” – and here’s why. Although Schwarzenegger starred in films before The Terminator, it was the 1984 sci-fi thriller that made him a movie star. After the success of the film, he had a number of major box office hits, including “Commando” and “Gemini”. By the end of the 90s, it became clear that the reign of such action stars as Arnie, Stallone and Van Damme was coming to an end.

For Schwarzenegger, the failure of films like “The End of Days”— the only film in which his character died—or “Collateral Damage” signaled that he needed to move on to new things. He did this in 2003 when he became governor of California, but when his political career came to an end, he returned to acting in the 2013 film “The Last Stand.” Schwarzenegger remains an icon of cinema, which can be seen in the beloved status of many of his works, such as “Terminator” or “Predator”.

One of Schwarzenegger’s closest friends was the late Italian bodybuilder Franco Columbu. They met at a competition in 1965 and quickly became close, working and training together in the following years. Columbus has also appeared in Arnie films such as Running Man and as a T-800 scout from Terminator. Their close relationship is, without a doubt, the reason that Schwarzenegger appeared in the Columbus action movie “Beretta Island” in 1994.

Schwarzenegger appeared on Beretta Island as a favor

In the film Beretta Island, Columbu plays a retired Interpol agent codenamed “Beretta” who is lured back to his home island of Sardinia to deal with a drug lord. “Beretta Island” was one of several films of the 90s, such as “Taken Alive” starring Frank Stallone, in which they tried to turn Columbus into an action star. Unfortunately, he lacked the charisma and presence of the main character, like his old friend Arnold, who seems to be playing himself in his only scene on Beretta Island.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s appearance on Beretta Island takes place at the beginning of the story, and he is seen working out with Franco in the gym. While he vaguely mentions Beretta’s departure from Interpol, in fact the scene consists of only two training sessions. It is likely that Arnold, who has many future films and shows, agreed to appear only if his entire role could be captured in one training session. Despite his tiny appearance, some VHS and DVD covers pasted his image on all their works to deceive potential viewers into believing that he had a much more important role. Beretta Island was also directed by Michael Preece, who played Arnie in one of his first screen roles in Deadlift, an episode of the 1977 TV series Streets of San Francisco. “Beretta Island” received mostly terrible reviews for its action scenes and unnatural acting and was largely forgotten—with the exception of a brief Schwarzenegger cameo.