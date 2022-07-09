Explanation of the ending of the third season of “Boys” (in detail)

Attention! There are spoilers ahead for the finale of the third season of “Boys”.

The finale of the third season of Amazon The Boys is full of shocking surprises, super-showdowns and sadistic smiles — that’s how “The Instant White-Hot Wild” changes the game forever. After two seasons of satirical mayhem about superheroes, the Boys promised something bigger, better and even more dizzying in the third season, and even if Gerogasm could not fully justify its overblown hype, the adventures of Billy Butcher 2022 did not. there was a lack of intensity or drama.

Butcher and Huey endowed themselves with temporary superpowers using V-24, Homelander knocked Stan Edgar off his Vought perch, provoking a depressingly significant culture war, and Starlight left the Seven. Meanwhile, the addition of soldier boy Jensen Ackles has revealed Vaught’s oldest and darkest secrets, not the least of which is the patriotic super legend who is the Homelander’s secret father.

As the season 3 finale of The Boys begins, Butcher, Huey and Soldier plan a final assault on the Homelander at Vought headquarters, while MM, Frenchy, Kimiko and Starlight decide to shoot down the Soldier, drag Butcher away from the edge of the abyss and force him to return home in time for pizza buns and Remington Steele. Here’s what the ending of the third season of “Boys” looks like.

Why Homelander Is Killing Black Noir

Our first major twist in the season 3 finale of “Boys” comes when the Homelander punches a gloved fist right through the Black Noir. The guts of the Silent Knight are scattered on the floor of the famous 99th floor of the Vout Tower, and Noir’s revived friends are slowly disappearing, confirming his death.

Oddly enough, the Homelander spends the rest of the third season of “Boys” mourning the Black Noir, speaking as if he was hit by a bus, and not killed by his own hand. Although the murder of his only true ally of the Seven is clearly wounded, this scene speaks of the Homelander’s desperate desire for love and approval, which he lacked as a child. Noir did absolutely everything the Homelander asked, but hid that the Boy Soldier was his father and that the Russians took him alive. The Homelander is so desperate for parents that even Black Noir does not escape punishment for this offense.

The death of The Boys from Black Noir hammers the final nail into the coffin of an authentic comic finale (where the masked superhero is revealed as a Homelander clone), but also completes Irving’s tragic backstory. Payback betrayed the Boy Soldier because he physically and mentally tortured them, but even after 40 years of relative peace, Black Noir cannot escape the shadow of his former leader, and the son of his tormentor poetically finishes him off.

The final battle of the third season of “Boys” is deciphered

The Butcher’s team gets an unexpected pick in the draft before the final battle of the 3rd season of “Boys” when Queen Maeve suddenly switches sides, but this is a twist that is strongly marked in previous episodes. Not only was Maeve the person who slipped the V-24 to Billy Butcher (perhaps she even knew about its deadly side effects), but her information led directly to finding the Boy Soldier in Moscow. After the Homelander turned her life into hell during season 2 of “Boys”, it is not surprising that Queen Maeve accepted the Butcher’s point of view that the Boy Soldier is the lesser of two evils: red, white and blue.

This leaves Butcher, Maeve, and Soldier chasing Homelander, while MM, Kimiko, Frenchy, Starlight, and Huey (whom Butcher freed out of kindness) work together to stop the Soldier before more Gerogasm-style explosions occur. Butcher’s team is actually seconds away from winning at the start of the fight. All three grab their target, while the father of the year charges his force-neutralizing shot at point-blank range, and only thanks to the timely intervention of Ryan, the Homelander survives here.

Homelander was nearly beaten again after a Soldier Boy knocked Ryan down with a shield punch. The leader of the Seven takes care of his son, and the Boy Soldier glows ominously behind him… but this time Billy Butcher saves the Homelander. Watching Ryan get injured was obviously the last straw for Carl Urban’s character. What’s the point of taking revenge for Becca if the child Becca loved is being beaten up?

At this point, the climax of the 3rd season of “Boys” turns into a fight against a Soldier, and only Queen Maeve focused on the Homelander. The boys get the upper hand thanks to Frenchy, who produced the same nerve agent that Russian scientists used to sedate the Boy Soldier, but the villain’s rage because he was gassed causes another explosion. Now it’s Queen Maeve’s turn to give preference to saving people rather than her own selfish desire for revenge when she deals with a superhero bomb from an office window, ensuring that it explodes in relative safety in the air.

Related: Season 3 for Boys Makes the Oldest Joke about The Flash a Lot Darker

Why Soldier Boy Rejects Homelander (and Ryan Doesn’t)

The finale of the 3rd season of “Boys” is a mixed picture for the Homelander and family members.