Explanation of the ending of the fog (in detail)

Lovecraft’s monsters living in the Fog are enough to drive anyone crazy, but instead David Drayton and company decide to make one last attempt to escape. Released as part of the Skeleton Crew short story collection, “The Fog” remains one of Stephen King’s most beloved works, which is not a full-fledged novel. In 2007, director Frank Darabont adapted “The Fog” into a feature film, and although the budget was a little low, King’s fans generally liked it.

Darabont’s realization of King’s otherworldly beasts with tentacles was generally perceived as good, as was the overall atmosphere and cast of “Fog”. However, one aspect that bothered some viewers was the finale of “The Fog,” which in some respects is dark and disturbing enough for a horror movie, but not at all what many wanted to see. The ending of “Fog” is one of the most controversial in the recent history of cinema, and debates continue to rage online among fans of both King and horror in general.

Now, 15 years after the release of “Fog” on the screens, Darabont’s adaptation is still worth watching, even if there is a chance that the ending will not satisfy everyone. In conclusion, there are several levels that require a closer look at how the story unfolded. Fog sees David Drayton, his son Billy and other citizens of Bridgeton, Maine, trapped in their local grocery store due to the onset of the titular weather conditions and the accompanying monsters. Unfortunately, what at first seems like a refuge quickly deteriorates, which leads to the final Fog.

Why did David’s group leave the grocery store

The grocery store in The Fog, very similar to the mall in George Romero’s classic Dawn of the Dead, at first seems like a great place to try to survive what many hope may turn out to be a temporary disaster. There is enough food and drink in this place to keep everyone fed and hydrated for a long period, and it is large enough to provide those who take refuge there with a little personal space. Once trapped somewhere, people tend to go a little crazy, and the ending of “Fog” is no different. Local religious fanatic Mrs. Carmody manages to create a cult and convince her followers that human sacrifice is the only way to end their nightmare, which is perhaps even more creepy in the black—and-white version of “The Fog.” She eventually targets Billy, but David and his group are able to prevent his death thanks to the assistant manager of the gun shop, Ollie, who kills Carmody instead. At that moment, it became clear that it was no longer possible to stay in the grocery store, and David and his group went outside.

Explanation of the Fog Monsters

David Drayton and his group left the grocery store, exposing themselves to danger from monsters living in the Fog. Most of them manage to escape into David’s truck and drive away, but this is a temporary respite from the horror as the finale of “Fog” approaches. Neither Stephen King’s book “Fog” nor Darabont’s film “Fog” explicitly explains what causes the appearance of fog or its monsters. Of course, they hint that this is due to a secret military experiment called Project Arrowhead. In Darabont’s original Fog scenario, Project Arrowhead’s responsibility for creating the fog is confirmed by a deleted prologue scene, which shows that a lightning strike caused a power surge that made the interdimensional gate unmanageable. Then the inhabitants of this hellish dimension can move freely, which leads to a nightmare in which Bridgeton finds himself. In the end, this scene was never filmed.

Why did David shoot his friends and son at the end of the fog

After finding David’s wife dead in their house, David and his group continue driving until they run out of gas. Then, in a very short scene, David and the other adults silently agree to commit suicide. David shoots his friends and then his son, but he doesn’t have another bullet for himself. Although this may seem like a sudden decision made without due consideration, it is more understandable in the full context of the ending of the Fog, which is almost even more unpleasant. Monsters in the mist have been shown to do all sorts of terrifying things to everyone they capture, including dismemberment, mutilation, and even consumption. Being eaten alive is probably the worst way to die, and when faced with becoming food or getting shot, David and his group choose the latter.

The ending of the fog strangely proved that Mrs. Carmody was right

After shooting his son and friends, David thinks he did the right thing and is now ready to die from the teeth and tentacles of monsters. That’s when the military appears, when the fog begins to recede and the monsters are discarded. David remains a crying mess, wishing he had waited.