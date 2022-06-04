Explanation of the ending of the film Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden won hearts in anime with stunning visual effects and drama that catches the heart of the audience. The film tried to give a satisfying ending to the story of this young woman and her story of loss and growing up. Aired just a year after the final episode of the show, fans didn’t have to wait long to see Violet’s finale in the form of auto-memories.

Despite the fact that the film is great and beautiful, it would not have had such an impact if it had not been such a phenomenal show behind it. Some fans claim that the film detracts from the overall emotional impact of the show, and they prefer to pretend that her story ended with the last episode of the original series.

Background

After thirteen episodes and an OVA, fans met and fell in love with Violet Evergarden. Originally a child prodigy soldier under Major Gilbert Bougainvillea, Violet became famous for her skills until one last battle changed everything. Violet lost both her arms in that battle, but more importantly, she lost the major. Although the war is over and Violet has been equipped with new robotic manipulators, her soul has not yet recovered. She went on a journey to try to understand what love is, to better understand the major.

Throughout each episode, viewers watch Violet accept her emotions and the trauma she has endured a little more. She helps others understand their own emotions by writing letters to their loved ones for them. Despite the fact that Violet does not understand her own emotions, she grows up with each of her clients, learning lessons with them. Throughout it all, she can never completely abandon the major, although she admits that she has to go through life without him, and this moment of accepting her grief and loss is beautiful, both in the seriousness created by his story and in his heartbreaking portrayal.

The film as a continuation of the story

The movie more or less starts where the anime ends. Although it frames the story of a young woman who is a descendant of one of Violet’s most tragic clients, the bulk of the story takes place in the immediate chronology following Violet’s last client in the anime. For viewers who love the stories of the people she meets on her travels, there is still a heartbreakingly tragic client in the image of a dying child who just wants to leave something to her friends and family. For fans of Violetta’s immortal faith in the Major, there is a glorious reunion.

At some point in the film, it turns out that the major may have survived that last battle. This news, for obvious reasons, leaves Violet in extreme contradiction. She is very glad that her beloved major is alive, but she is afraid to see him again after so much time. In this, the film perfectly conveys the spirit of this story. Her reaction is real and rude, and all the viewers can understand what she feels, because they feel it right next to her.

Reunion

Unfortunately, many of her fears are well-founded. Just as she had demons and injuries to overcome, so did the major. Unfortunately for both of them, he didn’t have any help with this, and he was pretty much consumed with guilt. Only in one last letter, written by Violet herself to the major, does he realize that by withholding his guilt, he is destroying any future he may have. However, he cannot act according to this awareness until he meets his brother. The two people closest to his injury must work together to relieve him of the pain before he can move forward. In fact, this is a high-speed journey that Violet has gone through over the past few years, but so emotionally conveyed that it still has weight.

For romantics, this film perfectly plays off every cliche. The Major barely manages to call Violet in time to prevent her from leaving, and the two dramatically run/swim towards each other before embracing and presumably living the rest of their lives together. The conclusion of their love story is so powerful that in the future with our narrator forces her to correct her problems with loved ones through a long-outdated letter. At the same time, the film perfectly shows what power written words and real feelings can have.

The Violet Evergarden movie gave everything fans could wish for from the conclusion of Violet’s story, with the only criticism being that it was perhaps too neat an ending. But the reunion of two tragic lovers gives an emotional boost, which should have arisen after such a long creation. Violet really deserved her happy ending, and viewers can rest easy knowing that her only wish has come true, and not at the expense of the fact that she learned what love is and how to live for herself.