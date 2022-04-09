Explanation of the ending of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (in detail)

The ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 promises a great future for the video game movie franchise, as it tells about the next villain and the Knuckles spin-off.

Blue Blur returns to the big screen, and the ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 changes the future of the franchise and includes many connections with video games. Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise began in 2020 and became one of the last box office hits before COVID-19. The sequel was quickly put into development and filmed during the pandemic, allowing the film to be released in just two years. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 continues the adventures of Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) as his new life on Earth is threatened when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to the planet in search of unlimited power.

The story of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 begins with the fact that Robotnik’s desire to take revenge on a fast hedgehog brings him face to face with a snide Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba). The two characters team up to find and destroy Sonic before moving on to find the Master Emerald hidden on Earth. Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessy) helps Sonic in his struggle to stop Robotnik and Knuckles, as the sequel pays off with a scene after the credits of Sonic the Hedgehog. Traveling through the world of the film leads to the fact that Sonic and Tails discover the location of the Master of the Emerald only for Robotnik and Knuckles to get there first. With unlimited power in sight, Robotnik decides to betray Knuckles while he is distracted fighting Sonic.

The ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 continues from now on to focus on a massive battle in the Green Hills. With the full power of the Master Emerald flowing through him, Dr. Robotnik becomes a greater threat than ever before, forcing Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles to team up to stop him. In the end, the trio can defeat the villain from the sequel thanks to a combination of their teamwork and the fact that Sonic becomes the most powerful being in the universe. This makes them allies for the future of the franchise, which will be necessary based on the credits of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 after the credits of their next enemy.

Sonic’s Yellow Form: An explanation of abilities and game Connections

Throughout most of the ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, it seems that Robotnik is too strong for Sonic, Tails and Knuckles to defeat him. This is based on the fact that Sonic almost faced death with Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) and his wife Maddy (Tika Sumpter). Giant Eggman Robo Robo is about to crush them when Sonic holds a broken Master Emerald. It is at this moment that the Chaos Emeralds inside give Sonic increased strength and a yellow glow. This is known as Super Sonic in SEGA video games. Super Sonic also made his first appearance in the video game Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

In his Super Sonic form, Sonic becomes one of the most powerful beings in the universe. Sonic’s yellow form gives him increased speed, but his powers are also enhanced, making him almost invincible and granting him the ability to fly. It is thanks to the combination of these abilities that Super Sonic quickly deals with the Giant Eggman Robo Robonica in the ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In a move reminiscent of Captain Marvel’s attacks in the Marvel cinematic universe, Super Sonic repeatedly flies through the middle of the giant robot, making it virtually uncontrollable for the Robotnik. After Super Sonic saves the day and uses his unlimited power to summon several hot dogs, Sonic abandons the Chaos Emeralds to return to his normal blue form.

Sonic, Knuckles and Tails gathered in a team of heroes

After Robotnik’s defeat, the ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 shows that Sonic, Tails and Knuckles form a team. The trio learned to work well together during the final battle, as Sonic’s speed, Knuckles’ strength and Tails’ technology allowed them to save the day. It is after their victory that the trio decides that Earth will be a safer place if they work together to protect it and protect the Main Emerald (which repairs Knuckles) from any threats. This decision is of great importance for the characters and the future of the franchise, as it allows Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to include the debut of Team Sonic.

Team Sonic, also known as Team Heroes, debuted in the video game canon in Sonic Heroes, which was released in Japan in 2003 and in other countries in 2004. Knuckles decides to work together to try to stop Robotnik’s latest attempt to conquer the world. After that, Team Sonic merged several times. Since Sonic the Hedgehog 2 began with Knuckles as the villain for Sonic and Tails, the finale of the film, including the origin of Team Sonic, promises that the three main characters of the video game franchise will continue to fight side by side moving forward.