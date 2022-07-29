Explanation of the Elder Scrolls Battlespire Spin-off

When it comes to Bethesda’s iconic Elder Scrolls series, several games immediately come to mind. Releases such as 2006’s The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion and 2011’s The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim are probably among the most popular games in Bethesda’s long-running franchise, with Skyrim in particular remaining at the forefront of Elder Scrolls content for many years after its initial release. Fans are also excited about the next long-awaited installment of The Elder Scrolls series, due out sometime in the next few years, but there are still plenty of other major games and spin-offs that should not be discounted.

One of them, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, could potentially return to the radars of players, if Microsoft has something to say about it. It may have first been launched back in 1997, but Battlespire may be back thanks to Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda. In an effort to add even more Bethesda games to the Xbox Game Pass, players may see some of The Elder Scrolls games, such as Battlespire, appear in the future. If so, gamers may want to read what Battlespire really is and what they can expect from the title.

Gameplay, setting and plot

Originally developed as an expansion for The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall, Battlespire is slightly different from what fans have seen in The Elder Scrolls up to this point. Battlespire, the tower that gave the name to the game, is an imperial academy of magic, in which combat magicians and members of the Shadow Legion are trained. The tower is located in a pocket dimension between different planes and hovers on a large rock amid a bizarre, otherworldly landscape. But it wasn’t just the visual effects of the location that set it apart from previous games.

The action-adventure dungeon scanner introduced a multiplayer game franchise, and also got rid of features such as the ability to rest, reset enemies when exiting an area, and the availability of merchants to purchase items. Every NPC that the players encountered could be talked to, including enemies, which added an interesting gameplay.

Players could play for one of six familiar races, including Nords, Bretons, and various Mer races. They took on the role of Battlespire’s apprentice, whose last test was thwarted after the attack on the tower. Battlespire also introduced the Daedric Prince Merunes Dagon as the main antagonist, and players had to fight their way through various Oblivion worlds to defeat him.

The Future of Battlespire

The world of Elder Scrolls has a long and rich history of knowledge and world building, and the games cover many different eras and regions of Tamriel. Some of the older games have been overlooked or have gone into obscurity, mainly due to their age and limitations based on the platforms on which they can be played, such as the MS-DOS operating system required for Battlespire. Video games have obviously changed a lot since Battlespire was first released in 1997, and glimpses of the game in action may make players question whether it’s even possible to play it these days, when action RPGs have upgraded so much compared to them.

This may seem like an inappropriate addition, especially given that the game departs from the established Elder Scrolls formula, but Battlespire could be an intriguing new experience for Game Pass subscribers if it does get into the service. It is unlikely that it will be released on consoles and will probably remain a PC game, but while fans are waiting for the release of The Elder Scrolls 6, Battlespire may become the bizarre content needed to overcome them.