Explanation of the dysfunction of the family of all the current little people, the big world

During the 23 seasons of “Little People, Big World”, a lot of problems have arisen in the family dynamics. There were bound to be some problems in the family between four children, two divorced spouses and new partners. Now viewers are looking at all the times when there were dysfunctions in the Roloff family.

The TLC network made the Roloff family famous after they first showed the first season of the series “Little People, Big World” in 2006. The family of six has Patriarch Matt, who suffers from diastrophic dysplasia, and mother Amy, who suffers from achondroplasia. Together Matt and Amy had four children: Molly, Jacob and fraternal twins Jeremy and Zach. Zack also has achondroplasia, and the other three children are of average height. In 2016, the youngest child Jacob left the show and got married. Molly Roloff no longer appears in the series “Little People, Big World”, but appeared from time to time. Jeremy also gave up filming in 2018 and is currently married to Audrey Roloff. Only Zach remains, as he and his wife Tori Roloff often share family news in the series.

Related: Little People, Big World: Why Amy Regrets Selling Roloff Farms

Over the years, the Roloffs have found themselves in a quarrel or two. However, over the years, the family also began to disintegrate. In the last season, viewers watched Zack and Matt part ways. Amy and Matt’s girlfriend, Karyn Chandler, still have an icy relationship, and Roloff’s other children have practically disappeared.

Matt and Amy

Matt and Amy got married in 1987, but the matriarch recently revealed that she never really knew Matt because they had a whirlwind romance. The couple’s relationship began to deteriorate, and TLC cameras often fell on “Little People, Big World”. Fans remember that Matt often gasses Amy and even refused to take a family vacation after they quarreled. Amy also shared with fans in her book that, in her opinion, Matt had an affair with Karen, which caused a serious problem in their marriage.

Audrey and Tori

It seems that Roloff’s two relatives have never had enough attention. Audrey and Tori got along very well at first, and they were often filmed hanging out together, sharing their fun days on Little People, Big World. Tori and Audrey’s feud seemed to boil down to each other’s beliefs. Audrey is a well—known conservative who did not believe in wearing a mask at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Tory has become a little more liberal over the years. Their enmity became so serious that their younger children did not even meet.

Zack and Jeremy

In childhood, the two brothers were close, as both played football and they had the same circle of friends. Unfortunately, it looks like their wives may have come between Zach and Jeremy’s close bond, as the twins have been feuding for years. Their sibling rivalry became deep, as in 2021, fans learned that there had been a bitter quarrel between the brothers after Zach told the Little People, the fans of the Big World, that, in his opinion, Jeremy did not respect him or his family. It didn’t help that the brothers wanted to take over Roloff’s farms; However, both were denied ownership of the farm by their father, Matt.