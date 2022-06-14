Explanation of the Dimetrodon of the Jurassic World Dominion (it’s NOT a Dinosaur)

Attention: Spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion

Despite the appearance, the Dimetrodon from Jurassic World Dominion was not actually a dinosaur, although it definitely existed in real life. Dimetrodon was a four-legged predator that Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant encountered in the mines when they tried to escape from the BioSyn complex. The creature is easily recognizable by the large sail on its back.

Dimetrodons have been used in the Jurassic Park video games, but never before have they appeared in the flesh in any of the films. After receiving a statue in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dimetrodon debuted in Jurassic Park in the Dominion along with several new dinosaurs. The fight to stop BioSyn’s dangerous experiments and save Macy Lockwood has introduced several new species in the film franchise, including Pyroraptor, Therizinosaurus, Dreadnought, Atrocyraptor, Listrosaurus and others. Some of them were peaceful, while others turned out to be obstacles for the main characters. Among the strange objects they encountered along the way was the formidable Dimetrodon.

Dimetrodon is arguably one of the most interesting creatures featured in Jurassic World Dominion, mainly because this particular animal is a pelycosaurus, not a dinosaur. Pelicosaurs differed from dinosaurs in that these early reptiles had mammalian-like qualities that dinosaurs did not have. Pelycosaurs also preceded them by several million years and were usually smaller. They roamed the earth between the Carboniferous and Permian periods. Only after they all died out did dinosaurs appear, which was in the Triassic period. But at one time in the history of the planet, they were the most common land animals on Earth. Other pelycosaurs besides dimetrodon were Cotilorhinchus, Edaphosaurus, and Sphenacodon.

There were hundreds of different species of pelycosaurs, but none of them is as well known as the Dimetrodon of the Jurassic World Dominion. It is confirmed that the dimetrodons discovered in 1877 lived in the southwestern part of the United States. This carnivorous creature was the top predator of its ecosystem, which was usually a swampy area. As noted above, its most distinctive feature is the sail that stretches across the entire back. Its exact purpose has been debated by paleontologists for years, with some claiming that it helped regulate body temperature.

Although dimetrodon’s status as a pelycosaur sets it apart from other creatures in the Jurassic World Dominion, its imposing features and resemblance to dinosaurs made it easy to fit in. Its inclusion also makes a lot of sense, given that Dr. Henry Wu did not create creatures belonging to only one era. As a carnivore representing a completely different and much more distant period in the planet’s long history, the Dimetrodon is an exciting and unique addition to the Jurassic Park universe.