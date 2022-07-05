Explanation of the connection of the magical city of Encanto with the outside world

Encanto co-director Jared Bush answers a question about Mirabelle’s father and explains the connection of the titular city with the outside world. A regular at Disney, known for “Zveropolis” and “Moana”, Bush, along with Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith, became one of the directors of “Encanto”, the lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda from Hamilton. Although the animated musical did not have box office receipts, it found a new life on Disney+ and became one of the studio’s biggest hits in recent times, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

Encanto begins with a prologue in which Pedro and Alma Madrigal flee their home in Colombia with their little triplets, pursued by unknown armed assailants who eventually kill Pedro. However, Alma can repel them with her enchanted candle, which creates Casita, a sentient home for the Madrigal family, hidden high in the mountains. Five decades later, the village is thriving under the protection of a magic candle that gives special abilities to every descendant of Madrigal, with the exception of Abuela Alma’s exuberant granddaughter, Mirabelle, who is the daughter of Agustin Madrigal, who married into the family and thus also has no power.

Now Encanto’s co–director, Bush, is responding to a fan request on Twitter about Agustin’s arrival at Encanto and the connection of the magical city with the outside world. Since Mirabelle’s father came from the city, the fan wondered Agustin told the residents of Encanto about current events or Abuela tried to hide their knowledge of the outside world. Bush refutes these fan theories with a simple answer, stating: “Everyone arrived at Encanto at the same time.” Check out the exchange below:

Everyone arrived at Encanto at the same time.

This is just one of many Encanto fan theories and questions that Bush has put forward recently. The Encanto director also directly responded to theories about Moana’s thin Easter egg, Dolores’ image on the door in Casita and the possibility of Mirabelle’s bisexuality. Bush also talked about what would have happened if Mirabelle and Bruno had not worked together to save Casita, and how her reconstruction will affect the dynamics of the Madrigal family in the future, possibly in a sequel that has not yet been announced.

“Encanto” is clearly welcomed by critics, although what makes this film special is the passionate participation of its fans, as evidenced by the fact that Bush communicates with many of them on social networks. Agustin, voiced by Wilmer Valderrama from the TV series “The Show of the 70s”, is a minor character in “Encanto”, which practically does not affect the overall plot, but this does not prevent fans from viewing every second of the film in search of potential clues about his life. backstory and go straight to the source with your conclusions. Bush was happy to confirm or refute a lot of fan theories, and maybe very soon he will share some more interesting details about Encanto.