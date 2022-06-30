Explanation of rumors about DLC for Halo Infinity

After a slightly mixed reaction to the last installment of the series, Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Infinite was supposed to be 343 Industries’ chance to get the franchise back on track. With the new focus on the fan-favorite Master Chief and fewer distractions from other Spartans, the stripped-down storyline and updated gameplay made a favorable impression on critics and fans, but with Halo Infinite everything was not so smooth. Due to delays before launch and the release of a bug-ridden, free-to-play multiplayer game, Halo Infinite didn’t get off to a perfect start.

The game’s story campaign, visual effects and open-world design were highly appreciated by many gamers, and some perceived it as a return of the series to form. But the lack of clarity from 343 Industries regarding the Halo Infinite roadmap after launch and additional delays for core elements such as the co-op campaign mode have left a bitter taste in the mouth of some fans. Given that 343 Industries’ intention is to support Halo Infinite for many years after its release, including continuing the story through post-launch content, players have not been impressed with what they have seen so far. If some recent rumors are true, there may be other problems on the horizon.

Post-launch support commitment

Despite the fact that many elements of Halo Infinite impressed fans, including a well-written story with an exciting plot and emotional load, in general, the game was somewhat disappointing. It’s not because it’s a bad game, but the release of content and lack of updates or news made Halo Infinite a pretty limited experience due to its short campaign and relatively little support after launch. The campaign may have been good, but it didn’t attract the attention of players for long, and given the intention of 343 Industries to make Halo Infinite the center of attention of the studio for at least ten years, gamers hoped for more. .

Halo Infinite was expected to be more like other live-service games like Fortnite or Apex Legends, which get regular updates and seasons full of new content. So far, support for Halo Infinite after launch has been full of delays and nothing more. The co-op campaign is on the way, but it may still face further delays, and while Halo Infinite has had several seasons of new modes, maps, and gameplay fixes, it doesn’t look like fans had anything substantial.

Exposing DLC Rumors

The Halo Infinite campaign was one of the best things about it, and players were definitely hoping for juicier story content along with more fun multiplayer elements. The storyline of Halo Infinite will continue to expand over the years with DLC and post-launch updates, and players were excited to see what Master Chief’s battle with the Infinite could lead to. According to 343 Industries’ rather sporadic updates regarding new aspects of Halo Infinite, there has been no official news about the campaign DLC, but a recent leak may shed more light on this.

A video from YouTuber Sean W details the interaction with an anonymous source, which revealed a lot of new information about the future of the Halo Infinite DLC, focused on the plot. While it’s interesting to know that DLC for the campaign appears to be in development, players may have a lot more time to wait than they might imagine. It looks like 343 Industries only recently made the decision to work on some hefty DLC for the campaign, which means fans won’t be seeing it anytime soon, at least with an estimated release date of 2025.

The DLC will reportedly take players to a new world where they will fight the mysterious Endless, who became an important part of the Halo Infinite plot during the original campaign. Even more rumors appeared in December 2021, when 343 Industries registered the Halo trademark: The Endless is for an unknown purpose, and many have speculated that it may be related to the Halo multiplayer game and potential esports events. At the moment, it’s still a rumor and many questions are still surrounding the future of Halo Infinite, but fans are hoping to get some answers soon.

Halo Infinite is already available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.