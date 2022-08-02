Explanation of removing the PS5 Accolades function

Since the launch of the PS5 in late 2020, Sony’s latest console has not stood still in terms of software. This is because, as with most modern technologies, very popular functions are gradually being added to the mix. For example, over the past few months, the platform owner has released fixes that have included variable refresh rates and expanded SSD support.

This may be a rarer occurrence in the tech world, but the introduction of completely new software features is not the only change that a patch can bring. Despite the fact that Sony is preparing to roll out 1440p support for each PS5, the platform owner also announced that one of the console launch functions will be discontinued. As a result, owners of the latest PlayStation have only a few months left to enjoy the Accolades feature.

What are awards

When the PS5 was launched in the final months of 2020, most of the public’s attention was understandably focused on its list of games and revolutionary controller. Being able to play modern classics like Demon’s Souls with the charming DualSense controller is one of the reasons why demand for the console has remained high ever since. However, despite all this fanfare, Sony has introduced several other new features that have often gone unnoticed.

The Accolades PS5 system is arguably one of the most neglected features of the system. In an attempt to replace the lost functionality of the social network “Community” on the PS4, while increasing involvement in the PlayStation Network, Sony introduced this concept at the beginning of the current generation of consoles. Since then, players have subsequently been able to award each other three different rewards at the end of matches in some multiplayer games.

Both conceptually and practically, the PS5 reward system is simple. Apart from the ability to attach “good sport”, “utility” or “welcome” badges to other players’ profiles, this feature doesn’t have many other quirks. It is worth noting that players cannot send rewards to their friends and must wait more than 12 hours to send a second reward to the same person. Sony has also never offered the system any benefits other than the confidence that players gain from knowing that they have done a positive thing.

Discontinued awards

After flying almost two years without attention, it is not surprising that Sony has quietly announced that support for the Accolade system for the PS5 is coming to an end. On the official PlayStation support page, the publisher recently published a one-paragraph update outlining its decision. While the details of the plan as a result are still unclear, players now know that this feature will disappear from their consoles at some point in the fall of 2022.

During the short notice of support, Sony still managed to make a convincing reference to the fact that the PS5 awards were not accepted by the PlayStation community as she had hoped. Based on the data that Sony collects behind the scenes on all its systems, the owner of the platform apparently came to the conclusion that only a small group of PS5 owners actually used them.

In some ways, the reward system has been on the wall for a while. The fact that some of the most famous multiplayer games for the PS5 were launched without support for this feature limited its capabilities, and also called into question Sony’s own commitment to this idea. Given the ever-evolving face of technology and, as a result, the constant need to improve and develop new features, the attention of platform owners is now likely to be diverted to other corners of the PlayStation Network.

What’s next for PS5

Despite the fact that the release of Accolades for the PS5 will be discontinued soon, there is reason to believe that Sony will eventually consider the idea again at some point in the future. Only from a physical point of view, the “Rewards” section, which will probably disappear from the profile of each PlayStation Network user, will need to be filled with something. Since players can no longer earn or award rewards starting with the Fall, it is unlikely that the place will remain in its current state.

In addition, Sony also confirmed its desire to clean up the PlayStation Network, and also encouraged players to support each other. It wouldn’t be too shocking if another community-oriented feature was added as a result. Based on the details Sony has announced about its upcoming PlayStation Stars loyalty system, the publisher may already be considering this platform as a replacement for PS5 Accolades. While PlayStation Stars was introduced to PS5 owners as a way to earn loyalty points and bonuses through challenges, there are also obvious community-oriented opportunities in this idea.