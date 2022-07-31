Explanation of Every Jedi Killed on Screen during Order 66

“Star Wars. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” was a turning point in the entire Star Wars franchise, depicting the Great Extermination of the Jedi by the hands of trusted clone troopers. In an emotional montage, several recognizable Jedi are tragically killed, making one of the most iconic episodes in the saga.

In the years since the release of Revenge of the Sith, the events of Order 66 have been expanded into several TV series and video games, allowing viewers to better understand a significant moment in the history of Star Wars. So viewers are aware of several Jedi who are clearly dying on screen during these various episodes, and why these characters are important.

Mace Windu

Mace Windu was the main character in all three Star Wars prequel films. As one of the most prominent members of the Jedi High Council, Master Windu was a leading voice of dissent against Anakin Skywalker several times, which led to a long rivalry between the two Jedi while the Clone Wars raged.

Master Windu died on Coruscant moments before Chancellor Palpatine officially gave the Order to the 66 clone commanders. While trying to kill Palpatine after he found out he was a Sith lord, Windu was attacked by Anakin Skywalker, who cut off his dominant arm. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Palpatine hurled Windu into a nearby window using his lightning Force, knocking the Jedi Master to death, although many fans suspect that Master Windu may have survived his fall.

Ki-Adi-Mundi

Ki-Adi-Mundi was a Cerean Jedi and a master in the Jedi High Council throughout all three prequel films. Known for his exceptionally long head, which housed his binary brain, Master Mundi played a crucial role in determining the strategy of the Jedi Order throughout the Clone Wars and actively advocated for the protection of the Wookiee population after their homeworld Kashyyyk was attacked by the Separatist army.

Master Ki-Adi-Mundi led the offensive at the Third Battle of Maigito, when Order 66 was given to clone commanders across the galaxy. Mundi was one of the few Jedi masters who sensed the approaching carnage by turning to face his troops just before they opened fire on him. His foresight allowed him to deflect several laser shots before eventually being shot by Commander Bakar and his men.

Isla Secura

Ayla Secura was a Twi’lek Jedi master during the Clone Wars and a former student of Master Quinlan Vos, a famous survivor of Order 66. Sekura first appeared during the First Battle of Geonosis in Attack of the Clones, becoming one of several Jedi survivors of the skirmish.

Ayla Secura and her troops were on a mission on the forest planet Felucia when Chancellor Palpatine ordered her to be killed. Clone Commander Bly, a longtime ally of Master Sekura, received the order and started shooting his general in the back, killing her without a fight.

Plo Kun

Plo Kun is a character first introduced as a member of the Jedi High Council during The Hidden Menace. Serving on the council throughout the prequel trilogy, Master Kun is most prominently featured in the animated anthology series Star Wars: Clone Wars, where he often collaborates with Ahsoka Tano.

Plo Kun was on a mission over Kato Neimoidia in his Jedi fighter when his troops received orders to kill him. Led by clone Captain Jag, Master Kun’s troops retreated and opened fire on his fighter, causing the Jedi Master to crash into a nearby spire, exploding into a fireball.

Stass Ellie

Stass Allie joined the Jedi Council in the last years of the Clone Wars, taking the place left after her cousin Adi Gallia was killed during the battle with Savage Oppress and Maul on Florrum. Like Gallia, Master Ellie was a Tolotian Jedi, as evidenced by the blue tendrils growing from her skull.

In the last days of the Clone Wars, Stass Ally was sent to conduct a series of operations against the separatists in the Outer Rim. Traveling across the Salukami Plain on a speeder bike, Commander Neyo and his troops retreated and opened fire on her, causing her to crash and die in a fiery explosion.

Shaak Ti

Shaak Ti was a Jedi master, a member of the High Council during the last years of the Clone Wars. The Togruta Jedi was assigned to oversee the training of new clone troopers on the planet Kamino for most of the war, but it is assumed that he returned to Coruscant a few days before the execution of Order 66.

Although there is some debate about the details of Shaak Ti’s death, as several deleted scenes contain conflicting information, one particular deleted scene depicts Master Ti being killed by Anakin Skywalker while meditating in her chambers at the Jedi Temple. Although other reports claim that she was killed by Grievous before Order 66, her death at the hands of Skywalker seems more likely.