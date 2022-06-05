Explanation of Caitlin Todd’s Death in the second season of NCIS

Although there have been many shocking moments in the 19 seasons of NCIS, the death of NCIS Special Agent Caitlin Todd in season 2 still stands out as one of the most high-profile. Todd’s sudden death and the subsequent departure of actress Sasha Alexander, which came as a big surprise to both the audience and other actors, were not originally planned. Here’s an explanation of why NCIS killed one of its stars early.

Caitlin “Kate” Todd makes her NCIS debut as a Secret Service agent, but resigns from her position by the end of the pilot episode due to an illicit romantic relationship with a colleague. She was immediately hired by NCIS Special Agent Mark Harmon Gibbs, and she became a key member of the team. Todd’s special skills include psychological profiling and sketching, and she is also notable for contrasting strongly with her partner, agent Tony DiNozzo, played by Michael Weatherly. Todd and DiNozzo’s love-hate relationship plays a big role in the first two seasons of NCIS, and the episodes demonstrate how much they care about each other almost as often as how much they get on each other’s nerves. In fact, it was supposed that DiNozzo and Todd would start a relationship later in the series, but the death of Caitlin Todd put an end to this plan.

The death of Caitlin Todd of NCIS occurs in the season 2 episode “Twilight” when she is shot in the head by a deceptive Mossad agent Ari Haswari, who turns out to be the half-brother of Todd’s later replacement, NCIS special Agent Ziva David. This is a particularly shocking moment as it happens right after Todd gets shot in Gibbs’ chest, but she is saved by her bulletproof vest. When Gibbs and DiNozzo help her up, everything seems to be fine until Ari’s sniper bullet finds its target. Although this finale was not originally planned for Todd, Sasha Alexander’s departure from NCIS was ultimately caused by the grueling filming schedule of the show.

Why Sasha Alexander left NCIS

While Todd’s death at NCIS was a rather sudden shock, Alexander’s departure was actually the same. As told by other actors of the show, shooting NCIS is a much more difficult task than it may seem to the audience. Shooting 24 episodes a year can mean months of work without a break, and a working day can last 17 hours or even 21, as could be the case with the very first episodes of NCIS. In fact, even Mark Harmon almost quit NCIS in season 4 because the filming schedule became so brutal.

So it was with the departure of Sasha Alexander. As season 2 was coming to an end, she asked NCIS creator and then showrunner Don Bellisario to exclude her from the show so she could take a break. He agreed, agreeing that Alexander couldn’t handle the NCIS workload, even though the turnaround was so sudden that even Michael Weatherly didn’t know about Caitlin Todd’s impending death until he saw a blood bag attached to Alexander’s head on the day the scene was filmed. . After Sasha Alexander’s departure from NCIS, she was replaced by Ziva David from Cote de Pablo, Eleanor Bishop from Emily Wickersham and most recently Jessica Knight from Katrina Lowe. Even when beloved characters die in the popular CBS crime drama, the series continues to evolve with new faces, although the future of NCIS without Gibbs Mark Hamon may be a bigger question than most.

The Most Shocking NCIS Deaths

Over the course of 19 seasons in NCIS, in addition to the death of Kate Todd, there were many painful deaths of characters. One of the main ones among them is the death of Kasim Nasir in the 14th episode of the 11th episode of the 14th season of NCIS. The death of Kasim, suddenly shot by machine-gun fire in the library, is not only surprising, but also tragic, since he has only recently spoken. sweet romance with Bishop. The sadness of his death also persisted for some time, as the couple’s relationship continues to develop with the help of memories even after Kasim’s life support cord was disconnected.

Among other particularly shocking deaths over nearly 20 seasons of NCIS is Special Agent Ned Doreneget in the 12th episode of the 23rd season of NCIS. A sweet and lovable member of the cyber operations department, Dorneget falls while protecting civilians from an explosion, and his death is especially hard because it was hinted at. first, that he can still survive his injuries. Finally, IRS Special Agent Diane Sterling (Gibb’s ex-wife), fatally wounded in the 12th episode of the 11th season of NCIS, became another of the most surprising deaths in the series.