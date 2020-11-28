Explanation for the Starlink internet usage history

With the satellite system to be installed around the world, Starlink will deliver its internet service to users. Internet use experiments had begun with the launch and orbit of a certain number of satellites. There were even speed test trials on Starlink.

Speed ​​tests exceeded 100 Mbps. This speed was also remarkable. Because the long-distance satellite and ground connection speed had exceeded many connections that had conventional wiring systems. In addition, 38 ms ping was revealed in the tests. Today, this ping value is also experienced on some 4G connections.

Starlink internet tests will continue

Previously, it was stated that end users will start receiving Starlink service by 2020. However, in the new news from the company, it was stated that the tests of the new internet system will continue in 2021. This means that users will wait even longer to receive the service. It is also unclear in which month of 2021 the system, which was tested as a beta, will be available.

Kate Tice, an engineer at SpaceX, announced that there will be a significant expansion for Starlink internet trials at the beginning of 2021. The date of reaching end users is not clear after extensive tests at the end of January and the beginning of February.

On November 24, 60 new satellites were launched into orbit with the Falcon 9 rocket. In addition, $ 499 was paid for the Starlink hardware for participation in the beta test and $ 99 was paid for the service subscription. After these tests, it is aimed to be used worldwide.



