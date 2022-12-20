Explaining Luis Diaz’s New Injury, Concerns and Timing of Return

Because of the second knee injury, Luis Diaz is out of the game until March, as it worries and does his previous knee injury affect him? Dr. Raj explains.

Initially, Diaz injured his left knee during a fight with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Parti in October, and then was ruled out until the end of the World Cup.

There was no official confirmation of the specifics of Diaz’s injury, but judging by the mechanism of the injury (how it happened) and the timeline, it looked most like a medial collateral ligament injury (MCL). For more reasoning and information about this thought process, you can read my article about it here.

Regardless of the specific diagnosis, Diaz’s physiotherapy return to the game seemed to be going according to plan and progressing without any hitches when he returned to full team training in the warm weather of the club in Dubai during the break at the World Cup (the second pre-season for everyone). intentions and goals).

However, during training, “he felt something” in his knee, according to lighting designer Jurgen Klopp. Although Diaz felt fine the next day, the club decided to be overly cautious and forced him to undergo a visualization for a full assessment.

Judging by the images, Diaz has damaged the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and now needs surgery (note that his first knee injury did not require surgery).

What is an LCL injury?

The lateral collateral ligament is the main ligament on the lateral (external) the side of the knee.

Its main role is to help the knee joint (tibofemoral joint) to resist the so—called “varus” force – the force that spreads outward and inward through the knee.

However, when the knee is pushed beyond its normal limits and beyond its normal range of motion, the stabilizing LCL can stretch and become damaged.

The ligament can be damaged of varying severity, depending on how much effort and stretching was applied.

This damage is often classified into categories depending on the degree of rupture: degree 1 means a rupture of less than 25%, degree 2 means a rupture of 25-75% and degree 3 (rupture) of more than 75%.

These categories are a good simplified representation of an injury, but they usually involve a lot more obscure areas (for example, if you feel instability in your knee, the intensity of pain, if your gait (pattern) is changed, etc.).

Is it different from another injury?

The club has not provided much information about the injury, so it is difficult to determine whether it is the same injury or not. As mentioned earlier, I believed that the previous injury was related to the medial collateral ligament (MCL), which is located opposite the LCL on the inside of the knee, but I may be wrong, since this is just an educated guess.

Based on how this injury happened — “it wasn’t the same situation in training, to be honest — nothing, (but he) felt something,” according to Klopp – you almost hope it’s a repeat injury, not a new injury.

It may seem counterintuitive, but a repeated injury to an already damaged and healing ligament is annoying, but it is not excluded when returning to the game, especially when the intensity increases, as was the case with Diaz, who returned to team training. This risk of re-injury is related to the territory.

However, a new injury to another knee ligament in a harmless situation may be potentially more dangerous for other major disorders in Diaz’s knee — whether it is compensation for another injury, movement mechanics, neuromuscular or other anatomical problems. He opens another can of worms.

Is it the same knee?

Not to repeat, but again we don’t know, because the club was limited by the available information.

Following the previous question, an injury to the same knee is more expected than an injury to the opposite knee due to a non-contact “nothing” situation, as the manager put it.

Editor’s Note: We contacted Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, who informed us that Diaz’s new injury is the same knee and the same injury (LCL) as his original injury.

What does the operation entail?

Some information we know is that Diaz went under the knife due to an injury to the lateral collateral ligament.

If it was a new injury, it means that it was damaged badly enough to require repair. If it was a repeat injury, then either the ligament was damaged seriously enough, or the medical team was concerned about the long-term stability and integrity of the ligament after another injury, so this time they chose surgery.

During the operation, the surgeon opens the knee using a small incision in the lateral (outer) part of the knee. If the ligament is intact enough to be repaired, the surgeon will suture it and strengthen it. If this is not possible or considered impractical, they drill through the femur (femur) and shin using special tools to create tunnels and weave a tendon graft (often taken from other parts of the knee, such as the hamstring) to replace the LCL.

What is the return period?

The typical return period after LCL surgery is 10-12 weeks, which is consistent with reports that Diaz will not play until March.

At the same time, there are some differences in the timing of the return, depending on how Diaz reacts to physical therapy and how quickly he goes through different stages. Despite the fact that the time frame for tissue healing must be observed, returning to the game at the elite level has a much greater emphasis on a criteria-based schedule, when the player passes certain stages and then proceeds to the next stage of rehabilitation.

Regardless of the specifics, how important is it to have two knee ligament problems in quick succession?

This obviously also applies for several reasons. Firstly, any ligament damage will affect the complete stability of the knee.

Secondly, you will have multiple disadvantages, including loss of strength, neuromuscular control, discomfort and overall fitness. Thirdly, there is a psychological component, which is to return after injury and restore rhythm and confidence in the knee, while overcoming kinesiophobia (fear of movement). Now you multiply that by multiple ligament injuries, and naturally that’s a concern.

Finally, and this should be on your mind after this situation with Diaz, there is always the risk of additional injury when gaining weight — whether in the early stages or in the later stages of returning to training and returning to matches. The latter was particularly affected by the current prolonged loss of playing time and lack of physical fitness.

Key considerations, when will Diaz be back?

The main consideration is the fact that Diaz will probably miss four and possibly five months of football before returning, and then return in the key months of the Premier League and Champions League, which require a higher intensity.

Given what we have discussed about the risks of repeated injuries, and research links more intense games with a higher risk of injury, playing with Diaz will be called patience, and I fully expect Liverpool’s excellent physiotherapist to be methodical and measured with his return.