Explainer How Keanu Rivz and Apostille 2077 helped.

Indie hit Spiritfarer has achieved great success thanks to its handling of death and the afterlife in a way that hasn’t really been seen anywhere else in video games, but its success may be more than meets the eye. Namely, the game was introduced immediately after Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 2019, and although some may think that it would steal the glory from an indie game, others have a different opinion.

According to Screen Rant, [email protected] director Chris Charla believes that the success of Spiritfarer could have something to do with the bombastic nature of the Cyberpunk 2077 demonstration at E3 2019. In particular, Charla told about the appearance of Keanu Reeves on stage and how he charged the audience to an unprecedented level. Charla believes that Reeves’ charming appearance supported the next game presentation after Cyberpunk, which was Spiritfarer.

Spiritfarer may be the diametric opposite of Cyberpunk 2077, so it may seem that the two games may have nothing to do with each other, least of all because of their respective promotional efforts. Charla, however, claims that his favorite moment at E3 was the transition from the brutal and harsh realism of Cyberpunk 2077 to the gloomy transition to Spiritfarer. Reeves’ appearance at E3 2019 quickly went viral, but attracted a huge audience as soon as the man appeared on stage. It can be argued that such a huge number of subscribers effectively guaranteed that as many eyes as possible would look at Spiritfarer, which, in turn, would significantly increase its own advertising activities.

After a successful release in 2020, Spiritfarer continued to add free content updates for 2021 and beyond, including new spirits, quests, and other assorted tidbits. The game was praised not only for its theme, but also for the performance of the main character, Stella, and for how she interacts with the magical realm in which she found herself. happy.

The incorrect launch of Cyberpunk 2077 led to a 75% drop in CDPR shares since the game’s release, and the game has been widely criticized for bugs and poor console performance. For all its hype, Cyberpunk ended up being a major setback for the developer of the almost universally lauded Witcher 3, and while it has received many fixes and updates, there have been no major expansion packs yet.

Whether Charla’s assessment of the success of Spiritfarer is correct or not, as a result, the game has become one of the most useful video games on the market. Players can experience a serene version of the characters’ general ambiguity and help push them into the afterlife without any grudges, worries or other unfinished business. In this respect, he is almost completely unique, and it was a brilliant idea to attract the attention of as many people as possible to him.

Spiritfarer is already available for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch and Xbox One.