Experts Say Coffee Reduces Liver Cancer Risk

According to experts, drinking 2-3 cups of coffee a day significantly reduces the risk of liver cancer. According to the study, many people who died of liver cancer could get rid of this disease if they had more coffee.

Considered one of the most famous beverages in the world and the reason why many people wake up in the morning, coffee increases our focus and is good for many aspects of health. According to Australian scientists, if at least two cups of coffee were consumed a day, hundreds of thousands of people could get rid of liver cancer.

According to MedicalXpress, drinking 2-3 cups of coffee a day reduces the risk of developing cancer by 38 percent and the risk of dying from cancer by 46 percent. For 4 or more cups of coffee a day, this number rises to 41 percent and 71 percent, respectively.

More than 700 thousand people could have been saved

Scientists, who announced that 1 million 240 thousand people died in 2016 due to liver cancer, analyzed these cases and investigated what protection coffee consumption provides against this disease. According to the research, if these people consumed 2 cups of coffee a day, 452 thousand 861 people could still continue to live. In 4 cups of consumption, 723 thousand 287 people could get rid of cancer. Saying that health organizations should encourage people to consume coffee, scientists continue to research products that will prevent cancer.

Is there any harm in coffee?

Although scientists recommend drinking coffee, there are harms to drinking too much coffee. Coffee, which is not recommended especially for those with heart disease, is known to increase heart rhythm. In addition, we recommend that you consult your doctor before drinking too much coffee, which increases blood pressure.



