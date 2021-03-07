Experts have warned of Zoom fatigue!

With the COVID-19 outbreak, business meetings and social activities started to shift to video chat platforms such as Zoom. Regarding this, Stanford University researchers have warned internet users! According to experts, these interviews tire people more than physical meetings.

With the pandemic, many companies in different parts of the world started to prefer remote working system. While business meetings are now taking place on Zoom, a rather notable article has now been published on this topic. In the article from Stanford, it was pointed out that video chats can cause mental damage in people. In addition, various tips on how to reduce this fatigue were shared.

Warning from Stanford Professor on Zoom Fatigue

Communications Professor Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Laboratory (VHIL), studied the psychological consequences of videoconferencing applications in humans. As a result of his research, Professor found that Zoom and similar practices leave people more tired than physical meetings.

Drawing attention with his stunning article, Bailenson called this psychological problem “Zoom Fatigue”. In the article published in Technology, Mind and Behavior magazine, four important problems caused by long video chats were mentioned.

The dangers of long video chats

According to Jeremy Bailenson, there are four main problems with being in Zoom for too long. The first is to make excessive close eye contact. Having such close contact with a human being in real life evokes mating or conflict to the human brain. For this, Professor recommends that you reduce the screen size as much as possible until the programs in question change their interface.

Another point about the disadvantages of Zoom is to see yourself in real time during video conversations… Bailenson interprets this as talking in the real world by constantly looking in the mirror. The solution to the problem is simple: You can right click on your own photo while chatting and mark the button to hide the view yourself.

Third, zoom fatigue is attributed to our limited daily mobility. To prevent this, Jeremy Bailenson suggests turning off your camera at short intervals. It is recommended that you take a walk around the house and listen to the speakers at certain intervals.

Finally, the article mentions the intense cognitive load that triggers Zoom fatigue. Bailenson argues that in face-to-face communication, non-verbal agreement is natural; In this way, he talks about how we can strengthen our expression with gestures and gestures. However, such situations are not possible in video chats. For this, it is emphasized that voice chat breaks should be given in long meetings. It is added that the cameras should be turned off at certain periods and phone calls should be continued.