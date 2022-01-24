Experts: Forget Bitcoin Winter! Crypto Ice Age Is Coming

The crypto market is losing its heat. Bitcoin fell dramatically from its November peak near $69,000 and fell to a six-month low below $38,000 on Friday. Some investors are concerned that the market is entering a “crypto winter”. As Kriptokoin.com, we convey the expectations of the analysts. You can see the Bitcoin (BTC) price and detailed market data here.

Fed abruptly tightens monetary policy

Paul Jackson, head of global asset allocation research at Invesco, thinks crypto is heading towards an “ice age” where prices have remained low for years and many investors have lost interest. It’s not just Fed policy. Many potential investors have doubts about the robustness of cryptocurrency technology and regulations that could hinder industry development.

Earlier last year, “Bond King” Jeff Gundlach said he thinks Bitcoin is the “incentive asset” most supported by “torrent” money from the Fed and the US government during the coronavirus pandemic. But less than a year later, the Fed is turning off the tap as it battles rising inflation. Markets now expect four rate hikes in 2022. But Jackson of Invesco says there will be more pain as bond yields rise significantly:

Central banks and governments have played a role in stimulating these markets, and as these policies reverse, I think they will play a role in depressing them.

Disturbing questions about Bitcoin and crypto technology

Dan Morehead, CEO of investment firm Pantera, said in a note last week that the industry needs to stay strong as the use of crypto networks is increasing. In particular, he drew attention to the growth in DeFi, where financial activities such as trading can be carried out without the need for intermediaries, thanks to crypto technology. But many investors are less convinced, and there is particular concern about regulation. James Malcolm, head of currency strategy at UBS, quoted a blog where the founder of the Signal messaging app concluded that blockchain technology is cumbersome and far from decentralized. He asked a few questions to those who trust technology:

Many people in the tech space question whether crypto technology is that effective. If it’s so obviously next-gen technology, then why aren’t there many big tech companies? Why isn’t Google investing heavily?