Experts Choose These Altcoins: They Will Overtake Ethereum!

Experts believe that layer 1 solutions MATIC, Solana and Terra could outperform the flagship altcoin Ethereum. Ethereum price is in an uptrend, but analysts believe tier 1 solutions could outperform this altcoin.

Selected altcoin projects

Analysts noted capital rotations from Bitcoin and Ethereum to MATIC, Solana and Terra. Solana, Terra and Avalanche have outperformed Ethereum, offering higher returns to investors since early 2021. Analysts have noted an increase in capital flows in tier-1 solutions Matic, Solana and Terra over the past two weeks. Proponents believe that tokens with high activity on-chain could outperform Ethereum before the end of 2021. Analysts are betting big on layer-1 solutions in the Ethereum vs L1 debate.

Su Zhu, CEO and CIO of Three Arrows Capital, and Hasu, a crypto researcher, discussed the two sides of the Ethereum versus layer-1 argument. Institutional investors and major wallet traders have poured capital into MATIC, Solana and Terra. Solana’s market capitalization is more than double that of Avalanche and Terra. The growing investor appetite for scalability solutions is evident from the aggregate value locked in and on-chain activity in the networks. The number of active addresses on MATIC and Solana has grown steadily over the past two months. @AltcoinSherpa, a crypto analyst by the pseudonym, conducted a survey a few months ago. The results revealed that the vast majority of respondents had an altcoin portfolio and zero Bitcoin holdings. The analyst believes that layer-1 scaling solutions can continue to outperform Ethereum.

Terra’s LUNA is the 12th largest cryptocurrency and fans are calling it “Alipay on Blockchain”. @TraderMayne, a crypto analyst and YouTuber, evaluated Terra’s price trend and predicted that the token could enter price discovery.

FXStreet analysts evaluated the Solana price trend and predicted that the altcoin is ready to recover and target $330.