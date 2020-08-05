Experts Cause The Terrible Explosion In Beirut

The explosion in Beirut, the Capital of Lebanon, is on the agenda of the whole world. While expecting a clear explanation about the frightening explosion, scientists explained what caused the explosion. In addition, a statement came from the Lebanese authorities.

Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, one of the Middle Eastern countries, faced the biggest explosion in its history. The explosion that took place in the port and was seen to be enormous, was on the agenda of the whole world. As such, it was started to wonder why such a big explosion was caused. Some experts have explained the reason for this explosion.

The balance sheet of the explosion in Beirut is not fully understood at the moment, but according to the latest information, unfortunately more than 100 people died and more than 3 thousand were injured. The images taken at the time of the explosion were literally horrible. Even images of the moment of the explosion made Beirut think that an atomic bomb was thrown. According to experts, the cause of this explosion is not an atomic bomb.

The clearest images from the explosion in Beirut

The video above clearly shows how big the explosion is. So what was causing this explosion? According to experts, why is this explosion not an atomic bomb? Or is this explosion a terrorist attack? If you wish, let’s take a closer look at the statements made by experts on the subject immediately.

One of the statements on the subject came from Vipin Narang, who is working at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Stating that the allegations on social media are unfounded, Narang said that he has been working on nuclear weapons for a long time, but the explosion in Beirut was not nuclear. Narang declined to talk about the cause of the explosion, as she could not access enough data.

Martin Pfeffier made the clearest statement on the subject. Martin Pfeiffer, who investigated the impact of nuclear weapons on the history of humanity at the University of New Mexico, explained that the explosion in Beirut was not nuclear-sourced, but this explosion may have been caused by a fire that activated chemical and explosive substances. So Preiffer thought like his colleague at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Preiffer touches on another important point. Under normal circumstances, he expects a blinding white light and a very serious heat wave to appear in the event of a nuclear explosion. However, no such thing happens in the explosion in Beirut. Expressing his views on this issue, Preiffer states that if the explosion is caused by a nuclear bomb, everything in the region (including people) should be burned.

Vipin Narang, who made statements about the explosion in Beirut, also made a calculation besides his explanations on the subject. According to Narang’s calculation, the magnitude of the explosion was equivalent to 240 tons of TNT. According to the calculation, we can say that the atomic bomb that the USA dropped on Hiroshima was 1000 times stronger than the explosion in Beirut.

In addition to his statements about the explosion, Martin Pfeiffer shared a video to show that this explosion is not nuclear. In this video, a nuclear bomb equivalent to 20 tons of TNT exploded was seen. When you look at the video we will share with you shortly, you will see that the screen turns white when the bomb goes off. This white light is the clearest indication that the explosion in Beirut is not nuclear.

Statements from the authorities also reject the idea that the explosion was of nuclear origin.

Nothing was learned in the first place regarding the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. However, after a while, important statements came from the authorities. In the statements made, it was stated that while the claims that a nuclear bomb exploded in Beirut, a large amount of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse in the port caused this explosion. There was no nuclear fallout in the region after the explosion.



