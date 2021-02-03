Experiencing the weekend watched since Apple TV+ launch

Apple TV + set a new audience record, according to sources from the company itself. After 15 months of launch, the platform had its weekend with the highest number of views.

Without confirming the numbers, the good result of the streaming service was driven by the debut of Palmer, a drama starring Justin Timberlake and with Fisher Stevens (Will We Be History?) In the direction. The film follows former football player Palmer (Timberlake), who returns to his hometown after serving a 12-year sentence for attempted murder. There, he will take care of a boy who lives with his mother addicted to drugs and an abusive boyfriend.

The film currently has 75% critical approval and 91% audience on Rotten Tomatoes. With Palmer, Servant’s new seasons, which are produced by M. Night Shyamalan, and Dickinson also helped increase views on Apple TV +. In addition, the Israeli series Losing Alice contributed international numbers to the service.

The next premieres on Apple’s streaming include Emancipation. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Seven Men and a Destiny) and starring Will Smith, the film tells the real story of Gordon, who tries to escape the southern white slave owners, to reach the northern United States. Killers of the Flower Moon, a western directed by Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, tells the real story of murders of members of the Osage Indian tribe.

Apple TV + will also feature the premieres of Swan Song with Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close and Awkwafina; Ridbag Scott’s Kitbag and Joaquin Phoenix; Sharper from independent producer A24 and starred by Julianne Moore; and Snow Blind with Jake Gyllenhaal.