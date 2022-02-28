Experienced Analyst Announces Explosive Altcoins of March!

Bitcoin (BTC) has never closed 4 consecutive monthly red candles since 2018, February 2022 is borderline for that not to happen. Since the altcoin market is also highly correlated with the leading crypto, BTC’s price movements should be followed closely to predict the trend. So, which altcoins should be watched in March, one of the strongest months of the 2021 bull? A seasoned crypto analyst answers…

Altcoin projects to watch in March

Aaron Arnold, co-founder and co-host of YouTube channel “Altcoin Daily,” recently shared his views on five altcoins he thinks investors should watch over the course of March. The seasoned analyst highlighted his predictions for the best performing cryptocurrencies for the next month. Arnold starts with Ethereum (ETH) and states that he believes it is “the king of tier-1s”…

According to Arnold (DeFi), NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi) are two of the many industries that contribute to Ethereum’s “excellent tokenomics”. Arnold cites the tweet below stating that the total number of DeFi addresses has exceeded 4.4 million, an increase of more than 200% from the previous year.

In addition to Ethereum, Arnold cites a tier-1 competitor, Cosmos (ATOM). To recall, Erik Vorhees had posted several enthusiastic tweets claiming that the startup had accomplished “big things” in business.

Arnold is also positive about Fading (SOL), claiming that the NFT marketplace Neon is gaining momentum as the company installs a vending machine in New York. Gaming cryptocurrency Splinterlands (SPS), which has signed a new deal with Warner Music Group, and Avalanche (AVAX), which has earned $25 million in institutional investment inflows, round out Arnold’s top five picks.

Avalanche (AVAX) peaks in enterprise demand

As reported by Somanews, Avalanche (AVAX), the tenth largest cryptocurrency in the market relative to another, is one of the relatively best Tier-1 Blockchains thanks to the exponential growth from 2021’s DeFi, Ethereum bridge (ETH bridge) and disinflationary fee burning mechanism. turned into. A recent report from Galaxy Digital reveals that Avalanche has made “major progress” in terms of corporate adoption.