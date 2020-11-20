Experience Black Friday with discounts on PS Store games

PlayStation starts a special promotion on the occasion of Black Friday. Find discounts on games from the PS Store, PS Plus and PS Now.

PlayStation lives its own offers on the occasion of Black Friday. From November 20 to November 30 you will find an assortment of discounts on the main games on the market and on PS Plus and PS Now subscriptions. Whether you want to expand your catalog or enjoy the benefits of being a PS Plus member, the promotion is an excellent opportunity to get ahead of Christmas shopping. Give away subscriptions in physical format and keep your friends connected.

PS Store, discover your next adventure

During the campaign you will see an assortment of titles in the PS Store below their usual price. In this piece we will highlight five of them, each one essential in its area. We are talking about proper names such as FIFA 21, whose Standard Edition is at 39.59 euros (before 69.99 euros). Whether you’re on PS4 or want to jump to PS5, acquiring it will grant you access to both versions without paying a single euro more. Remember that you will be eligible for the upgrade until the arrival of FIFA 22.

The Last of Us Part II is another of the heavyweights of the promotion, now for only 39.89 euros (before 69.99 euros). The Naughty Dog masterpiece will introduce you to a desolate world, where you will have to survive threats beyond the walls of your home. Create gadgets, upgrade your weapons and experience one of the games that have defined the generation.

The Last of Us Part II

Do you still want to expand your assortment in sports? NBA 2k21 is for you. It returns one more year to the best basketball league in the world, now for 34.99 (previously 69.99 euros) in its edition for PS4. Hit a triple over the horn in one of the most graphically powerful titles on the console. And if what you like are Marvel heroes, you will see that Marvel’s Avengers lowers its usual price to 34.99 euros (before 69.99 euros). Embody the Avengers through an original story with the Crystal Dynamics seal, either alone or in the company of your friends.

Lastly, we cannot miss the opportunity to point out Ghost of Tsushima, the success of the creators of the InFamous saga. Lead Jin Sakai liberating Tsushima Island in this open-world action-adventure title, now for € 49.69 (previously € 69.99). There is no better time to buy it, as it recently received its multiplayer mode at no additional cost: Legends. Get together with other samurais online to destroy the monsters of the Yokai world,

Ghost of tsushima

PS Store offers you all the facilities to buy. Do it with your usual card, use PayPal or add balance to the wallet through prepaid cards, ideal for gifts. You choose the option that best suits your needs with the confidence that your data is safe. The store is open 24 hours a day from whatever device you are on. From your PS4 to the web browser, through the new PlayStation App for mobile phones and tablets.

PS Plus: connect with your friends and expand your catalog

As we said at the beginning, the PlayStation offers for Black Friday also reach its two main subscriptions. It should be noted the importance of extending your subscription to PlayStation Plus. Don’t lose a game with your friends in the main titles of the moment, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or the aforementioned FIFA 21, especially if you are going to make the leap to the new generation.

The 12-month subscription receives a 25% discount, which leaves it at 44.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). You can get it through the PS Store or at one of the physical points of sale covered by the promotion. It can not only be used for you, but for that family member or friend who is about to expire. Get ahead of the Three Wise Men and make magic come true.

Being a member of PS Plus will allow you to expand your digital library with new games. Every month you can expand your game collection with new titles for PS4 and PS5. Yes, the new generation has arrived at the membership. The games of the month of November are an example of the strength of the catalog: Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Hollow Knight: Emptyheart Edition and Bugsnax, the latter exclusive to PS5. And thanks to the backward compatibility service they can be played on your new console.



