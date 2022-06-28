Expendables 4 Star Randy Couture Talks about Newcomers Megan Fox & 50 Cents

Randy Couture talks about working with his new “Expendables 4” co-stars Megan Fox, 50 Cent and Andy Garcia. The Expendables franchise started in 2010, when Sylvester Stallone led a cast filled with action icons. The sequels “The Expendables 2” and “The Expendables 3” were released in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

It’s been almost ten years since The Expendables 3, and the franchise is finally ready to return to the screens. From the previous films of the series, Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and the aforementioned Couture return. The veterans of “The Expendables” in “The Expendables 4” were joined by Fox, 50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson, and Garcia. The film’s cast also includes Iko Uwais, Tony Jaa, Sheila Shah, Eddie Hall, Jacob Scipio and Levi Tran. Scott Waugh will make his directorial debut in The Expendables, working from a screenplay by Spencer Cohen and Max Adams.

In a recent interview with uInterview, the star of the Couture series talked about working with some of the new actors of The Expendables 4. In particular, Couture singled out Fox, 50 Cent and Garcia as new blood, which revives the process of the long-awaited sequel to the action movie. Couture said:

Obviously, there are only four old characters of The Expendables left, and that’s me, Dolph [Lundgren], [Jason] Statham and [Sylvester] Stallone. So we’ve added a whole new influx of new people. 50 Cent, whom I have worked with before and whom I respect very much. Megan Fox, it was nice to meet someone new. Andy Garcia, who I’ve always been a big fan of and who has done an amazing job in the film industry. So it was a lot of fun to see him work and be around him.

Fox, of course, has a great history of its own fighters, having played a major role in the TV series “Transformers”, as well as in “John Hex” and a couple of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” films. Meanwhile, 50 Cent has moved on from being a rap icon to roles in films such as “Escape Plan,” in which he was originally with Stallone, and “Den of Thieves,” as well as in 2011’s “Setting Up,” in which he teamed up with Couture for the first time. And Garcia obviously had a long and distinguished acting career, including roles in such action films as “8 Million Ways to Die”, “Black Rain”, “Desperate Measures”, “Trump Aces” and others, as well as roles in several more prestigious films such as “The Godfather, Part 3”, “The Godfather Part III”, “The Godfather Part III”. The Untouchables and Ocean’s Eleven Friends.

The addition of new blood is, of course, necessary if the “Expendables” series continues. But the main attraction for fans of action movies, obviously, remains the presence of veteran stars such as Stallone, Lundgren and Statham, and, to a lesser extent, Couture. Of course, The Expendables 4 is expected to be something of a change in the series, as Barney Ross Stallone seems ready to leave, possibly handing over the reins to Lee Christmas Statham for future films. It is not yet known what exactly awaits the “Expendables” gang in the long-awaited fourth part of the series, but there is no doubt that it will be interesting to see what new stars Fox, 50 Cent and Garcia will add to the mix along with the series. the four remaining pillars.