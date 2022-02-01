Expeditions: Rome, Analysis. Oh

Expeditions: Rome is a turn-based tactical combat game set at the end of the Roman Republic that contains adventure and role-playing elements. The time of the end of the Republic and the beginning of the Roman Empire has been a time frame in which many good strategy games have been set, but until now none had dealt with the subject with the depth and historical respect that Expeditions has done. :Rome.

The Logic Artists game is the natural evolution of its two previous installments: Conquistador and Vikings, but multiplying its options and entering a territory that, although it is largely based on tactical combat, does not give up adventure or strategy.

Commitment to history

When the player embarks on the adventure of a young patrician whose father has been killed in a conspiracy, he has the feeling that he is traveling to an unknown place where everything is hardship and where today’s allies may be tomorrow’s enemies. Expeditions has the enormous virtue that, despite being a strategy game, it gives an enormous weight to the story and at all times you feel that you are part of a much larger canvas that is only discovered as you progress. in the departure.

In his forced departure from Rome, the young man is destined for Asia Minor, where as a legate he takes charge of a legion, the game begins to show his cards. On the one hand, there is an important role and adventure component both in the treatment and in the evolution of the characters. On the other, it presents a strategic factor in the maintenance and direction of a legion. And finally there are the tactical combats, X-Com style, in which you will have to face different types of enemies.