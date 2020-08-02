Expected promotion date announced for Huawei EMUI 11

The long-awaited Huawei EMUI 11 is once again on the agenda with its introduction date. Millions of users waiting for the Huawei Developers Conference want to meet EMUI 11, HarmonyOS 2.0 and HMS Core 5.0 in this event.

Huawei EMUI 11 launch date announced

A statement about the release date was published last month. In this statement, it was announced that the new operating system will be released in September, but there was no clear date. Huawei shared a 7-second video from its Twitter account.

Thanks to this shared video, “When will EMUI 11 be released?” The answer to the question arose. Let’s also say that the Chinese company will compete with Google ARCore.

#HDC2020 is coming… it’s time to experience a fully connected, intelligent world.

Want in? Save the Date now: 10-12 September 2020.#Huawei pic.twitter.com/OMc6k13aQC — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 2, 2020

Huawei AR Engine, which is said to serve as augmented reality application, will combine the real world with the phone camera. Apart from this, Huawei devices that are powered by Kirin processors will use a more advanced graphics kit for 3D video processing.

Huawei announced that the new interface, EMUI 11, will be introduced through the Huawei Developers Conference, which will be held between September 10, 2020 and September 12, 2020. It should be noted that this software will be affected by the embargo imposed by the USA.

Other supportive kits such as audio kit, video kit, video kit, and acceleration kit will also power devices made by Huawei. It is said that the software named HarmonyOS 2.0 will support computers, cars and watches.



