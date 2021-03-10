Expected: Microsoft buys Bethesda

After Microsoft acquired Zenimax Media, Bethesda’s parent company, many players had only one question in mind. Will Bethesda games be exclusive to Xbox? Phil Spencer in charge of Xbox gave the answer to this question. Phil Spencer made a statement to users in his blog post today. “With the Bethesda developer teams gathering together, gamers should know that these platforms will be the best place to experience the new Bethesda games, including some games that will be exclusive to the Xbox, PC and Game Pass service.” He gave place to his words.

Bethesda is officially entrusted to Microsoft

Games that will be released exclusively for Xbox will also come to Game Pass. In addition, the PC platform will also benefit from these games. It is not known whether Bethesda games coming to the PC will be exclusive to the Microsoft Store. After the Bethesda acquisition last year, Phil Spencer was often asked if the games would be exclusive to Xbox. Spencer avoided answering these questions. With his blog post, we know that at least some Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox and PC. There are two games that are expected to be exclusive to Xbox and PC. These appear as The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield.

Bethesda is currently working on two highly anticipated role-playing games, The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield. It is not known exactly at which development stage these two games are. Several images of Starfield had previously leaked. Apart from that, there is a short trailer for The Elder Scrolls VI. This information is insufficient to comment on what stage of development the TES VI and Starfield are in.

According to the agreement, game developer of major productions such as Microsoft, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey and Quake Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog and Roundhouse Studios became the owner of.