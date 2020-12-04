Expected game release date of Cyberpunk 2077

The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 debut on December 10 is just around the corner. The output of the game varies depending on the country of residence or the platform played. CD Projekt Red, the developer of the game, shared information about when people living in different parts of the world will meet the game with a map published.

With the tweet published on Thursday, CD Projekt Red shared information about where, what day, at what time Cyberpunk 2077 will be released. The shared map concerns the PC and Stadia versions.

The wait is almost over! If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

CD Projekt Red also detailed when you can start preloading Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of next week’s launch. You can pre-download the game on PC starting Monday, December 7th. You can also preload the game on Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. Preloads start “two days before the release date” on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The wait was quite long for people waiting for Cyberpunk 2077, as the game was delayed many times. Details regarding release timing indicate that the game will now be in the hands of the players.



