Expected Features Have Come To Fitbit Charge 5!

Standing out with its smart wristbands, Fitbit introduced the Charge 5 model to users in the past months. Today the update came.

Fitbit launched the Charge 5 smart bracelet in September. However, this new model was on sale without some features. For example, like the EKG app. With EKG tracking, users can measure their heart rate all day long. This is an important health feature of smartwatches and wristbands.

Finally, some features came to this model with Fitbit’s new update for Premium members. Here are all the details of the device…

Fitbit Charge 5 now has EKG

Two months have passed since the launch of the Charge 5 with a brand new design and color display. According to The Verge’s report, we got the news of a new update today. So, the electrocardiogram (EKG) app and Fitbit’s new Daily Readiness Score, which recommends how hard you need to work, are now also available on the new model.



(Photo: The Verge)

Fitbit has finally announced the update it has developed for the Charge 5 and some models. The EKG app reads your heart’s rhythm to assess atrial fibrillation. For the device to read your heart rate, you need to open the app, place your fingers on the stainless steel panels on either side of the Charge 5 and wait 30 seconds.

ECG apps are available on many wearable devices, including the Apple Watch, as well as Fitbit’s Sense smartwatch. However, applications on such devices cannot give you a definitive diagnosis. For example, we know that, according to research, the Apple Watch shows more than one type of irregular heartbeat. That’s why you should go to the doctor whenever you have any concerns about your heart health.

The New Daily Readiness Score on the Fitbit Charge 5 device uses the data it tracks to recommend your workout for the day. The smart bracelet evaluates your activities, heart rate change and sleep for score calculation. Accordingly, a higher score indicates that you can work harder, while a lower score indicates the opposite.

Meanwhile, Daily Readiness Score is exclusive to Fitbit Premium. So to use it, you need to be a member of the $9.99 monthly subscription service. In addition, this feature is not only available in Charge 5. Fitbit Sense is also available on the Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe or Inspire 2.