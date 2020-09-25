Expected explanation for OnePlus 8T’s charging speed

Shares about OnePlus 8T continue to come from OnePlus. These posts show the remarkable technical features of the smartphone. The newest of these posts confirms that the OnePlus 8T will come with 65W fast charging support. This support will be provided by OnePlus’s new Warp Charge 65 standard.

In OnePlus’s post, it is stated that only a 15-minute charging process will provide enough energy to take out the phone for the whole day. According to the information provided by the company, after 15 minutes, the charge rate of the battery will reach 58 percent. It takes 39 minutes to fully charge the 4500 mAh battery.

The higher the charging speed, the more heat the phone will generate. OnePlus stated that the 8T has a new heat release system and this will prevent the phone from heating during charging. There are 12 temperature sensors on the phone that are responsible for controlling how hot the device is.

Meet Warp Charge 65 – a day’s power in 15 minutes. #OnePlus8T — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 24, 2020

Speaking to PCMag, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau informed that the OnePlus 8T will not have wireless charging support.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and Nord models have Warp Charge 30T fast charging feature. This means that OnePlus increases the charging speed more than twice. In order to reach this charging speed, you will need to use the charger that comes out of the box of the OnePlus 8T.

The OnePlus 8T will be officially unveiled on October 14th.



