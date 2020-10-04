Expected development for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra!

There was a development that made users who were waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra DxOMark test laugh. We recently learned why the DxOMark team was late in testing, and we passed this information to you.

The cameras of this model, which was released 40 days ago, were eagerly awaited by many. DxoMark is preparing to test these cameras. Samsung knows that the model named vivo X50 Pro Plus got 127 points in the camera test and trusts its own device.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra DxOMark test be held?

We know that the phone that managed to get the highest score in the camera tests conducted by the French company is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with 130 points. South Korean company’s model named Galaxy S20 Ultra is in eighth place with 122 points.

A message was shared from the Twitter account of the test team, which has been operating for 12 years. In this message, it was announced that the test results of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be published on October 5, 2020. In short, this model will be with us tomorrow.

When we take a look at the cameras of the Note 20 Ultra, we are greeted by a main camera with a resolution of 108 Megapixels (f / 1.8). A telephoto camera with a resolution of 12 Megapixels (f / 3.0 – OIS 5x optical zoom – 50x hybrid zoom) accompanies the main camera.

An ultra wide angle camera with a resolution of 12 Megapixels (f / 2.2) also helps these cameras. On the front, a camera with a resolution of 10 Megapixels (f / 2.2 – auto focus) serves users.



