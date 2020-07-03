Expected: Captain America Skin Now in Fortnite

Fortnite has officially reached Captain America. The developer team has included the skin of this character now after the Twitter post yesterday. The 2,000 V-bucksa available coating includes the look and shield of Captain America. Players will use this shield as a pickaxe.

In a news article we shared with you yesterday evening, we talked about Fortnite, one of the most popular survival games in the world, that “Captain America” ​​may come. The officials, who made a share from their official Twitter account, had implicitly confirmed the existence of Captain America with the emojis they used. Now Fortnite has officially reached Captain America.

Coming to Fortnite, Captain America brings both the outer appearance of this beloved character and the shield that is the first thing that comes to mind when Captain America is mentioned. Players will be able to use this shield, which they saw for a short time last year, by wearing it on their backs. The function of this item in the game will be digging.

Gamers who want to have Captain America coming to Fortnite today need to pay 2,000 V-bucks. This price, which corresponds to about $ 20, allows you to own the Captain America model forever. You can also purchase a Captain America emote for 300 V-bucks if you choose to attend Independence Day, which will be held this weekend.

In fact, Fortnite is not a game very far from movie characters. The developer team has given great importance to comic book characters, especially in the past years. For example, he previously presented the skins of characters such as Deadpool, Harley Quinn, Batman and Catwoman to the players. In addition, Aquaman will be available in the game in a short time.

Here is the promotional video of Fortnite for Captain America skin



