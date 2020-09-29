Expected announcement for OnePlus 8T Pro arrives

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has put the point to long-standing rumors about the OnePlus 8T Pro. Lau confirmed the reports that the Pro version of the 8T will not be released. OnePlus CEO shared this information through his account on Weibo. Lau also provided information on the OnePlus 8T promotional event on October 14th.

Lau stated that those who want “Pro-level products” may prefer the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is not yet six months old. OnePlus CEO also hinted that the company will release only one “Pro” phone every year from now on.

Wishing the company’s fans to be excited about the 8T, Lau said that some surprises are waiting for users on this smartphone. OnePlus is also expected to introduce a new wireless headset, smart watch and an entry segment device in addition to the 8T at this event.

Information about the OnePlus 8T is also shared via official channels before the promotion. It is already known that the smartphone has a 120Hz display and 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology. It will not be a surprise to add new information to this information in the coming days.



