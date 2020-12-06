Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5: all locations

We tell you how to get all the exotic weapons during Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. All weapons and their locations.

One of the novelties of season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 are the exotic weapons. This new weapon rarity is exclusive to several weapons that we can only obtain by purchasing them with gold bars from certain characters. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to get all the exotic weapons:

Fortnite Season 5: What Are Exotic Weapons And Where To Find Them

Exotic weapons are a new exclusive weapon rarity of several that we can only obtain by purchasing them from characters. The updated list of exotic weapons from Fortnite Season 5 is as follows:

Shadow Tracker (Silenced Pistol)

Nighthawk (Scoped Revolver)

Explosive marksman rifle

Triumph (sawed off shotgun)

Storm Scout (Storm Scout Sniper Rifle)

All exotic weapons cost the same amount of gold: 1,225 bars. Next we leave you a map with the locations of the exotic weapons, and which characters possess them



