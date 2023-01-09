THIS actress, who is very popular thanks to her popular drama, suddenly had a relationship with Suho from EXO!

Since the actress is constantly rising to fame, her anecdote with the singer “Growl” is being revised.

From college classmates to awkward friends and colleagues: The relationship of EXO’s Suho and Lim Jiyeon from “The Glory” is being reviewed

Amid the popularity of actress Lim Jiyeon for her outstanding role as a villain in the Netflix original series “Glory,” her past actions and relationships with stars are also being reviewed. K-pop fans were shocked to learn that Lim Jiyeon actually shares an unexpected relationship with this idol, none other than EXO’s Suho!

Suho studied at the Korean National University of the Arts from 2009 to 2012, as did Lim Jiyeon. They are proud to be graduates of the Faculty of Acting in 2009, and their relationship was first revealed in 2016.

In particular, Lim Jiyeon made headlines at that time after she posted her selfie with an idol on Instagram. Since there were a lot of people who didn’t know they were college classmates, they were drawn into relationship rumors.

However, Lee Jiyeon immediately drew a line by saying:

“With Junmyeon, my colleague, whom I met at the Golden Disc Awards.”

After it became a hot topic, Lim Jiyeon told an anecdote with Suho in an interview, claiming that they were really close to each other. She said:

“Me and Suho from EXO have been close since we are college classmates. It’s been a long time since we last saw each other, but we had the opportunity to meet again at the award ceremony and take a photo together.

We are included in a chat created for all our classmates. We communicate a lot, share memes, and not just support.”

EXO’s Suho and Lim Jien to revive friendship in 2022

After 6 years, Suho and Lim Jiyeon met again on the SBS entertainment show “If I Only Go Once” in October. Lim Junmyeon revealed that she is familiar with the idol, calling him “Chunmen~ a”.

The actress recalled a meeting with Suho in 2016 and said:

“I went to the award ceremony (in the past) and there was a Junmyeon in the waiting room. It was so cool. He was no longer a Junmyeon, but an idol.”

She even teased the idol by saying:

“At that time, Junmyeon couldn’t even sing.”

However, in the next episode, aired in November, the two stars admitted that they weren’t really close when they were at school, as people could imagine. Lim Jiyeon confessed:

“We weren’t that close. I said this in a preliminary interview. In fact, Junmyeon is the most difficult. For me, Jongmyeon has been a celebrity since childhood.”

Suho shared the same opinion and added:

“I think it will be awkward (to meet) Jiyeon. We’re colleagues, but we haven’t seen each other, even though we were classmates, and we know it’s awkward.”

In the end, the two rekindled their friendship, and at the end of the broadcast, both stars told how grateful they were to see new aspects and sides of each other.