EXO’s Sehun thanks for the support on Pirates 2 set

Sehun is currently working on a new project, and the Pirates 2 set received a pleasant surprise to motivate the EXO member.

The loyalty of the fans always manages to surprise us, although the K-Pop idols give great joys to the audience, it is their loyal fans who inspire them to continue giving the best of themselves. Sehun received a gift from EXO-L and thus thanks for the loving gesture.

Currently, the SM Entertainment idol is filming a movie under the name of Pirates 2, this is a very special project for Sehun and his fans have accompanied him in the process, looking forward to seeing it on screen.

SEHUN RECEIVED A GIFT THAT GAVE HIM A DOSE OF ENERGY

Some fans of the idol came together to send their love and support to Sehun on the set of the film, preparing a food truck, a buffet, and gifts for the members of this production including the cast and staff.

Sehun also received some very special gifts and showed his appreciation by posting photos of the affectionate displays he received while filming Pirates 2 along with an extremely meaningful message.

Thank you all. I have gained a lot of strength thanks to the support of my fans

We recently told you that Kai will debut as a solo artist and some details of the musical release he is preparing have already been revealed.



