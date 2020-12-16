EXO’s Sehun shares his love for winter weather

Sehun briefly took to the streets to reconnect with the weather outside, the idol’s joy at the snow falling on him was reflected in his most recent posts.

Christmas is just around the corner and with it, the winter weather takes over many areas of the world. Korea is one of the countries that receives snow because of the season and although for some people this phenomenon could be worrying because of the cold, Sehun is happy to witness the weather phenomenon.

Unlike in past years, this time it has been difficult to enjoy the different seasons that the 12 months offer us, but fortunately, the EXO member took a moment to observe what is happening around him and be filled with joy.

SEHUN IS SURROUNDED BY SNOW DURING DECEMBER

The idol updated his social networks to share some of his moments lived during December. One of them is a video where Sehun walks under the snow and turns while the flakes fall on him.

The scene is totally dreamy, since although we notice how cold the place looks, the movements of the maknae infect us with emotion.

In addition to this post, Sehun shared a photograph of his hand making the symbol of love and peace while showing that the ground is now completely covered in white.

