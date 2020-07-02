EXO’s Sehun and Chanyeol reveal teaser photos for their album ‘1 Billion Views’. EXO-SC presents another preview for the release of their second album material ‘1 Billion Views’.

Sehun and Chanyeol continue to reveal images new to his comeback with the album – length ‘ 1 Billion Views ‘, which has a retro concept, colorful and fun that is inspired by the personality of the two idols of EXO .

The second musical comeback of the EXO – SC subunit thrills fans of K-pop rappers. The debut of Sehun and Chanyeol as a duo was very successful, placing its promotional song ‘ What a Life’ in the best places in the charts.

Today the second teasers for ‘1 Billion Views ‘ were released, where Oh Sehun is shown to the public with a more mature outfit, dressed in a black tailor suit, pink hair and the visual that characterizes him so much.

The mention ‘ Sehun ‘ became a trend on social networks for the images for the project of ‘ 1 Billion Views’, EXO-L expressed his opinion on the looks and style that the rapper of ‘Tempo’ sports.

In the Instagram officer group EXO a collage of one of the photos was published teasers Oh Sehun , fans did not hesitate to discuss their support for the upcoming comeback of EXO-SC with ‘1 Billion Views’.

To interact a bit with their fans, Chanyeol and Sehun did a live on Instagram , where they talked a bit about their comebacks , their new album, the EXO members gave some tracks of the songs of ‘ 1 Billion Views’.

Necesito poner el grito de sehun de tono de llamada, notificación y de alarma.#EXO_SC @weareoneEXO

pic.twitter.com/1HAe6KLjwO — 𝘢𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘤 (@tacomyeon) July 2, 2020

The album ‘1 Billion Views’ of the subunit EXO-SC will be launched on July 13 and all tracks of the album will be available on various digital platforms music and video online .

Irene and Red Velvet’s Seulgi find themselves about to debut as a subunit with their first album ‘Monster’, the idols continue to reveal mysterious images for their return to the stage.



