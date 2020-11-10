EXO’s Kai to debut as solo artist with mini album

After much waiting, EXO’s Kai announces his solo debut with a shocking teaser photo, the SM Entertainment dancer and singer will take the stage with the mini album ‘KAI (开)’.

The members of EXO have been active with interesting activities, some are promoting their solo projects, and others are promoting new facets of their careers.

Kai is one of the most prominent dancers and performers in the South Korean entertainment industry. In mid-July this year, the ‘Confession’ singer shared that he would make his solo debut and was preparing big surprises for his fans.

This impressive news excited EXO-L from all over the world, after several years of career, the member of the boy group Super M was preparing the release of his first album.

The wait is over, today, through the official social networks of the company SM Entertainment and EXO, the first preview of a new project of Kai, the idol originally from the city of Seoul in South Korea, was revealed very soon. will debut solo.

KAI REVEALS THE FIRST TEASER OF ITS MINI ALBUM ‘KAI (开)’

The first preview of the CD ‘KAI (开)’ seems mysterious and invites viewers to find different details, the photography plays with dark tones, the background is blue and goes from a stronger to lighter gradient.

Jongin looks interesting, it seems that his figure is moving, the look of the EXO member is dark, boots, a set of jeans and a sweatshirt, this last garment has a special touch, as the design has fringes that provide more dynamism to the teaser .

So far, there is no information about Kai’s debut concept, not many details of the album, songs or the official release date, but surely Jongin is working on something amazing.

On Twitter, the post of Kai’s image already has 200 thousand likes, while on Instagram it exceeds 100 thousand likes, demonstrating the popularity of the artist on different online platforms.

Notably, Jongin is EXO’s fifth idol to make his solo debut, joining Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, and Suho, who have wooed audiences with their artistic talents and abilities.

Today is a great day for EXO-L, as Baekhyun announced that he will release his first record material in Japanese, the EXO singer will surprise his fans with this new music project. WOOW!



