EXO’s Kai will finally be back as a solo singer soon. After previously there was news that Kai would make a solo comeback in November, now we have the official schedule.

Based on the poster released at midnight Thursday (11/11), Kai will be releasing his second solo mini album titled ‘Peaches‘ on November 30, 2021.

This comeback is exactly a year after Kai made his solo debut with the mini album ‘KAI‘ on November 30, 2020.

What kind of concept will be presented by Kai in this solo comeback, huh?