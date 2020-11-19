EXO’s Kai is defiant in teasers for his debut album

Jongin showed his bolder side by posing in the middle of the desert and surrounded by flowers for the new teasers for the album KAI (开).

One of the most anticipated debuts in the world of K-pop is that of Kai, considered as an experienced dancer of the music industry, after many years of career, he will finally present his first solo study material.

In recent days, Kai fans have enjoyed the first concept images for his music project, the SM Entertainment idol showed his duality by posing on different stages.

Kai is known for his elegance to dance, this ability is used to express his emotions through the body, other characteristics of the singer of EXO is his sense of fashion, apparently these elements were very important to create the photos of his first mini album.

Through EXO’s social media, the 7 new photos of KAI (开) were revealed, which were taken in the middle of the desert, Jongin wore elegant outfits that present a contrast to the place.

KAI SHOWS HİS MODEL SKILLS IN NEW ALBUM TEASERS

In the first photos, Kai looks inside the box of a trailer, the idol looks defiant, it seems that he wants to jump from the moving car, he wears a gray suit, his hair style is formal and slicked back.

Inside the sets are two black and white images, distinguished by Kai’s mysterious poses, another teaser shows a variety of flowers, palm trees, and grass, these natural elements stand out due to their colors.

Netizens created the hashtag # 10DaysToKAI to express all their love and admiration for the celebrity, EXO-L is excited and with great respects for the rapper’s solo debut.

The EXO member also posted the new teasers for his record material on his personal Instagram account. The album KAI (开) will be released on November 30, the songs will be available on all music platforms.

Check out Kai’s previous teasers, the EXO member transformed his appearance by showing off with a long mullet and neon hair, a futuristic concept that promises to surprise fans.



