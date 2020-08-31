EXO’s Kai is bullied and receives strong threats

EXO’s Kai received several threats from haters and his fans are now asking SM Entertainment to take action to take care of the idol.

In recent years, K-pop has gone viral, attracting the eyes of the world towards Korean pop singers and rappers, who despite the distance and communication barrier interact with their fans through social networks.

But the platforms on the Internet are sometimes used by some people to harass or direct hatred towards artists, in these cases many of the fans massively inform entertainment agencies to keep track of haters.

Recently, EXO’s Kai was the victim of threats, harassment and teasing, it is not the first time that the K-pop dancer has received such comments and the situation greatly worries the followers of the ‘Ooh La La La’ interpreter.

The messages are not only directed at Kim Jongin, the haters also mention his family and some people who are close to the celebrity, which has unleashed a wave of comments supporting Kai.

The also member of SUPER M has spoken about hateful comments on social platforms and assured that many times he is influenced by what he reads, although he tries not to feel pressure by the destructive criticisms of Internet users, he feels very bad when attack:

Sometimes I feel a little guilty, but I’ve been working to fix it

Fans are posting messages on all social networks with the hashtag #SMPROTECTKAI to demand that the company that represents the singer take action and protect the artist, and they also ask that actions be implemented to take care of all SM Entertainment idols.

To reinforce this request, EXO-L and ERIGOM are sending emails to the company of the native of the city of Suncheon in South Korea, they hope that they will quickly find a solution to a sensitive issue such as harassment and hatred in networks.

