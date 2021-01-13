EXO’s Kai celebrates his birthday, learn about his success story

Jongin and EXO-L have a lot to commemorate, this is how EXO’s fandom celebrated one more year of Kai’s life.

Jongin’s artistic journey was tough, but the EXO idol used weaknesses as inspiration and is now one of the most successful K-pop idols. Celebrate Kai’s birthday by knowing his story.

Kim Jongin was born on January 14, 1994 in the city of Suncheon, Jeolla province in South Korea, his family is made up of his mother and two older sisters, he is Capricorn.

From a very young age he began to dance and when he was 7 years old he entered a specialized jazz academy, shortly after seeing the performance of The Nutcracker, he asked his mother to change him to ballet classes and began training.

Kai auditioned for SM Entertainment, they told him he was still very young, they asked him to come back in a few years. In 2017, Kai performed in the 10th Best Youth contest organized by SM Entertainment agency, the idol won a spot as a trainee.

After 5 years of training in dancing, singing, dancing, body language, and languages, Jongin was chosen as a member of EXO’s official lineup and debuted alongside his fellow members with the song ‘MAMA’.

On December 29, 2020, Kai presented his solo project with a self-titled 6-song mini album, the CD entered the top spots of popularity chats and recorded an incredible number of copies sold.

KAI CELEBRATED HIS BIRTHDAY WITH EXO-L

Kai made an Instagram Live to commemorate his birthday surrounded by the love of EXO-L, the idol was very excited and took the moment to blow out the candles of a delicious chocolate cake, he also had special guests, Moonkyu and Ravi joined the live .

Fandom from all over the world celebrated with the hashtags #ArtistKaiDay and #HappyKaiDay, which immediately became a trending topic on various Internet platforms and communities.

Netizens posted messages of admiration and affection for the ‘Ride Or Die’ singer, recalled the most important moments of the vocalist’s career, and reaffirmed their love for the EXO member .

