EXO’s DO And Yeon Jun Seok Went Looking For Bad Guys in The Drama “Bad Prosecutor”

Get ready to see the duo D.O. and Yeon Jun Seok in “Bad Prosecutor” again!

“Bad Prosecutor” is a KBS drama about an ill—mannered prosecutor with a penchant for offenses who believes in fighting for justice by any means. EXO’s Dio plays Jin Jung, the titular “bad prosecutor” who is determined to destroy those who use wealth and power to live outside the law.

Spoilers

Earlier in “Bad Prosecutor”, Jin John managed to put Kim Tae Ho (played by Kim Tae Woo) behind bars. During his arrest, Jin Jung asked him what his loyalty was, and Kim Tae Ho insisted that he made his choice to create “a powerful prosecution that would not need to obey anyone’s orders or interfere.” who will remain if the prosecutor’s office loses its power and authority. However, Jin Jung delivered a strong verbal blow to another person when he replied, “Only real prosecutors will remain.”

In newly released footage from an upcoming episode of the drama, Jin Jong and his loyal partner Lee Chul-gi (played by Yeon Jun Seok) are heading somewhere together on a motorboat. Sporting sunglasses as a sign of determination, the two men seem to be carefully observing their surroundings while standing together on a moving boat.

The next set of photos shows Jin Jung excitedly greeting someone while standing in a truck, raising the question of who the duo came all the way to meet and where this new investigation will lead them.

The producers of “Bad Prosecutor” teased, “Do Kyung-soo [D.O.] and Yeon Jun Seok will once again demonstrate the strong and cohesive chemistry of prosecutor and investigator.”

They added: “Please tune in to episode 9, in which they will deliver a powerful blow to the evil forces destroying the world.”

The next episode of “Bad Prosecutor” will air on November 2 at 21:50 Korean time. kst.