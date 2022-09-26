EXO’s Dio and Yeon Joon Seok reunited after 6 years in the new drama “Bad Prosecutor”

EXO’s Dio and Yeon Joon Seok are back together in the upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Bad Prosecutor“!

“Bad Prosecutor” is a new drama about an ill—mannered prosecutor with criminal tendencies who believes in fighting for justice by any means. EXO’s Dio will play Jin Jung, the titular “bad prosecutor” who is determined to destroy those who use wealth and power to live above the law, and Yong Joon Seok will play Lee Chul-gi, the prosecution investigator.

It is noteworthy that D.O. and Yong Joon Seok starred together in the 2016 film “Pure Love” six years ago.

In newly released footage from “Bad Prosecutor,” Jin Jung and Lee Chul-gi form a dream team as they work closely together in every case. Whether it’s accompanying Jin Jung when he rushes somewhere in a hurry, or trustingly standing behind him in his office, Lee Chul-gi is a loyal and reliable companion that Jin Jung knows he can always rely on.

The producers of “Bad Prosecutor” noted: “Since Do Kyung-soo [D.O.] and Yong Joon-seok have known each other for a long time, they are doing a great job demonstrating unprecedented trust, loyalty and faith between Prosecutor Jin Jung. and Investigator Lee Chul-gi.”

They continued, “The bromance chemistry of Do Kyung-soo and Yeon Joon-seok will add another level of entertainment to ‘Bad Prosecutor,’ and that will be another key aspect of the drama to watch out for.”

The premiere of “Bad Prosecutor” will take place on October 5 at 21:50. KST. Check out the drama teaser here!