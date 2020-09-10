EXO’s Chen keeps getting hateful comments

The song ‘Your Moonlight’ from the Korean drama ‘Do You Like Brahms?’ Performed by EXO’s Jongdae is being heavily criticized by users on social media, especially on Melon’s Korean music platform.

This 2020 has been a year of changes for Chen, the Korean celebrity became a father and began his family life with his wife, before the announcement, fans divided their opinions and some accepted the idol’s decision, while others demanded his departure from EXO.

Shortly after, SM Entertainment, the K-pop company that represents the idol, confirmed that Jongdae stayed within his group’s original lineup with his fellow members: Kai, Chanyeol, Baekhyun, Suho, D.O, Lay, Sehun, and Xiumin.

The dancer’s official activities were paused for a few months, until he revealed a cover of the song ‘Breath’, garnering huge supportive comments from EXO-L, who were waiting to hear his voice.

On September 8, Chen returned to his musical activities, the member of EXO touched his fans with the sweet interpretation of ‘Your Moonlight’, a track that is part of the soundtrack of the K-drama ‘Do You Like Brahms?’ . Through YouTube, the official video of the song was revealed, which so far has more than 481 thousand reproductions.

Many followers still do not accept the new life of the “El Dorado” interpreter, so they decided to express their discontent on different music platforms where the OST “Your Moonlight” was published.

Within Melon, ‘Your Moonlight’ received 1.5 points out of 5, one of the lowest ratings that a track that belongs to a soundtrack has obtained, more than 16 thousand users of the app have voted for Chen’s musical work and some They left their opinions in the comment box, expressing their anger at the singer. The OST has two stars out of 5.

Jongdae’s colleagues Park Chanyeol and Oh Sehun also received unpleasant comments from the public, as they condemned that the rappers are supporting their partner within their social media profiles.

On the other hand, there are also people who are on the side of Jongdae and are surprised at the attitude that the anti-fans of the ‘Shall We?’ Interpreter have taken, calling it disrespectful and ensuring that the promotion of ‘Your Moonlight’ should not be criticized by netizens.

For more news from your favorite Korean pop idols, we invite you to visit our K-pop session to stay up-to-date on all that is going on with your favs.



