EXO’s Chen congratulates BoA on its 20th anniversary

EXO’s Chen, members of Super Junior, Red Velvet, and NCT are just a few artists who celebrated BoA’s anniversary by revealing clips with words dedicated to the singer.

BoA is one of the most iconic soloists in K-pop, he has been on stage for 20 years exciting all him fans with original music that expresses him personality. The singer originally from the city of Namyangju in South Korea is an emblem of the entertainment industry.

If you don’t believe in fate, maybe the story of how Kwon Bo Ah entered SM Enteritably will make you believe in it, the 11-year-old girl accompanied him brother to one of the company’s auditions, the agents seeing the talent and Ah’s skills, he was offered a contract, him parents objected, but later accepted that their daughter was an apprentice.

The model, also a model, debuted with the album ‘Peace B’ on August 25, 2000, which enjoyed great success in Korea and was a sales success in Japan, registering great historical numbers for a foreign artist.

The SM Entertainment company organized a festival to commemorate the 20th anniversary since the debut of the ‘Woman’ interpreter, in the ‘Our Beloved BoA’ project, many artists from the agency covered the dancer’s best hits. EXO’s Baekhyun shared him version of ‘Garden In The Air’ and girl group Red Velvet sang ‘Milky Way’.

All the activities to commemorate the years of BoA’s career have not stopped, because recently a video was revealed on YouTube where several messages of support and love are collected from SM Entertainment artists towards the popular idol, some spoke of their impact in music, while others expressed that he is their inspiration.

The clip ‘You’re Still My No. 1′ has a duration of 23 minutes and it shows very happy singers and rappers such as: Chen, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun of EXO, U-Know of TVXQ, members of all NCT’s subunits Taeyeon, Yuri, Yoona, Girls’ Generation, among others.

One of the messages that has received the most love from fans is that of EXO’s Chen, which is one of his first appearances after announcing the birth of his first daughter, the hashtag #CHEN and the mention ‘We Are One’ they became a trend.



