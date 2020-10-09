EXO’s Chen Announces Premiere Of His New Song Hello

The EXO vocalist will be releasing a new song very soon. The idol has already revealed a teaser image for this song and details about its premiere.

Today is a good day for the EXO-L, fans have been waiting for more music and very soon they will be able to enjoy Hello, a new song performed by Chen, one of the most recognized vocalists of the idol group and in the K-Pop industry. .

EXO’s social media recently announced that Jongdae has prepared a solo tune and it will be released soon. The title of the song was posted next to an image of artistic vibe in shades of purple and a touch of yellow, where the lines show a man walking under the sunset sky.

Chen has distinguished himself for his acting skills and the emotional melodies he releases, such as Beautiful Goodbye and Shall We ?, but that energy can be felt from the cover of Hello.

CHEN’S NEW SONG ALREADY HAS A RELEASE DATE

Hello is a song that for now will only be released as a new digital single, adding a melody to Chen’s career as a solo artist.

Although it will not be the promotional single for an album by the SM Entertainment idol, EXO fans have expressed their support for the upcoming premiere through social media.

The song will be available starting October 15 and we know it will be a hit with K-Pop fans.

